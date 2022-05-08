Watch now: Normal native Leah Marlene makes 'American Idol' top 5

Normal native Leah Marlene advanced to the "American Idol" top 5 on Sunday.

The 20-year-old singer-songwriter performed "Electric Love" by BØRNS and "Sanctuary" from the TV series "Nashville" before voters chose her to move forward in the competition. Her parents, Derry and Deanna Grehan, were shown watching the performances, and the latter song was dedicated to Deanna Grehan in honor of Mother's Day.

The first number was part of a challenge for each competitor to perform a song that had trended on the social media app TikTok. Singers were mentored before this challenge by will.i.am. of the Black Eyed Peas, who was shown encouraging Marlene after she told him that she planned to move, but not dance.

"I love to move, I love to feel it," she said, laughing, "but it doesn't always look the most appealing."

"Who cares?" he replied. "... Don't let what you think people would want to see hold you back from what your emotions want to do However you feel, move."

For the first performance, Marlene wore a bright blue-and-green suit and traveled across the stage as she sang, interacting with band members and ending the song just in front of the judges' table.

Judge Lionel Richie praised the way she had taken the coaching from will.i.am. "Movement is everything. Performing is what it's all about. Singing is one part, but holding the stage — you were all over the place. You did a wonderful job."

Marlene changed into an all-white outfit for the second song, which she said she had selected because she and her mother watched "Nashville" together. The song, performed by several cast members, appears in a significant moment during the show's fifth season.

Before she sang, a video clip showed Marlene interacting with Deanna Grehan, whom Marlene described as her "absolute best friend."

"The best part of making it into the top seven was realizing that I was going to be able to sing a Mother's Day song for you," Marlene told her mother in the clip, which also showed photos and video footage from her childhood. "... You always supported and nurtured my love for music, even when I did not know how to sing or play guitar or perform. You would have the camera out whenever I'd be playing and you'd post those videos online. The fact that I had, like, videos of me singing online, I think that's every kid's dream, and you helped me realize that."

Teary-eyed, Deanna Grehan hugged her daughter. "That's so beautiful. I love you so much," she said. "... You're just so talented and beautiful, inside and out, and you just mean the world to me."

"I would not be anywhere near here if it weren't for you," Marlene told her mother.

After the performance, judge Katy Perry told Marlene that she appeared mature and graceful. "You look like an angel," she said, "and you sound like an angel."

"The purity and quality and tone of your voice is just so listenable, especially when you bring it down, just you and your guitar," judge Luke Bryan said. "You're just going to be able to do that for a long, long time."

Marlene grew up in Normal with a childhood heavily influenced by music — Derry Grehan is the lead guitarist of Canadian rock band Honeymoon Suite — and got her start performing in uptown Normal by the age of 9. Events like the Sugar Creek Arts Festival and the Sweet Corn Circus offered her an early spotlight.

The next episode of "American Idol" airs at 7 p.m. Sunday.

