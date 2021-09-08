Watch now: Normal-based music label set to release new song

NORMAL — A Normal-based music label has had a busy summer, with its first signed artist’s song set for release this week.

G Putnam Music signed musician Emily Hope to the label in July and will release her first song and video "Rearview" on Friday.

Hope is a singer/songwriter, guitarist and ukulele player born and raised in Illinois, but is based currently in Nashville, Tennessee. She has one self-titled record and six other singles in her discography, but "Rearview" will be her first official single released under GPM.

"Signing my first artist was a quite a day," said GPM owner Gregory Putnam. "Emily and I have worked together several times over the past year. She is such a mesmerizing performer and she is full of heart."

Hope is no stranger to Bloomington-Normal as she recently filmed a video for her signature song "S-M-I-L-E" in Uptown Normal. "Rearview" was recorded at Eclipse Studios in Normal with studio engineers Erik Nelson and Oliver Johnson. Hope lent her vocals, songwriting and acoustic guitar playing skills for the song, Putnam funded the video and Tyler Fallon of Wingman Visuals was the videographer.

"It feels amazing," Hope said. "I'm so grateful for Greg's generosity and willingness to support my music career. He's been such a blessing to me and has already propelled me forward within a short amount of time. I'm excited for what the future holds."

Hope released an acoustic version of the album in 2019, but was waiting for the right time to release a studio version.

"Oliver and Erik brought my vision to life with their incredibly engineering talent and musicianship and Wingman Visuals did the same with the music video," Hope said. "I can't wait for people to hear and see the finished product."

Hope describes her song as country rock with mixed in guitar riffs. She said it fits the season of heartbreak and frustration, but also offers a sense of hope for the future.

"That future is what I'm currently living in right now," Hope said. "Looking back in the rearview mirror for me shows me how far I've come, but also encourages me to expect that the best things are up ahead."

"Rearview" will be available on Spotify, Apple Music, iTunes, Amazon Music, iHeart Radio, Youtube, emilyhopemusic.com and other streaming platforms starting Friday.

"Developing, recording and filming was a blast," Hope said. "Everyone involved offered creative ideas and really worked together to make this song the best it could be."

Hope will also be releasing a special single in October in honor of Domestic Violence Awareness Month, which will also be featured in a New York City independent filmed called "Beneath The Surface" featuring actors from The Theatre Co.

Hope has been working on a couple of Christmas songs with Putnam and Nelson, one of which will have a music video and has been playing shows in and around Nashville as well. A small tour is in the works with potential dates for the spring.

Contact Olivia Jacobs at (309)-820-3352. Follow on Twitter: olivia___Jacobs. Reach out with questions.

