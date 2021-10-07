Watch now: New Bloomington music venue a versatile ‘launching pad’ for artists

BLOOMINGTON — Nick LeRoy always wanted to open his own music venue, but he also wanted to wait until he knew he had the right place.

For someone who is devoted to downtown Bloomington, LeRoy found the perfect spot when he heard earlier this year that a local bar was closing for good.

The Stable Music Hall and Lounge is set to debut its first concert Oct. 14 when Miles Nielsen and the Rusted Hearts take the stage with Ernie Hendrickson at the vintage-styled venue at 236 E. Front St.

“I definitely knew what I wanted to do with my business plan, what type of vibe the place needed to have, the type of building it needed to be in,” said LeRoy, who also owns NTL Productions, which produces hundreds of shows across Illinois and parts of the Midwest each year.

“I had it all in my head for years and I would know when I found it, and this had it all,” he said.

The location was most recently 8 Bit Arcade Bar, but its original purpose in the 1800s was a horse veterinary hospital, complete with stables on the first floor.

The building recently underwent minor renovations, receiving new front window frames and windows, and new lighting.

It also soon will have a new façade and new front doors, but those materials have been caught up in delivery delays due to supply chain disruptions across the world.

Finishing touches will be added to the stage before Oct. 14's opening, such as the addition of a stage skirt and curtains.

Set up as a long, wide hallway with a bar at the entrance and the stage in the back corner, the spacious yet intimate venue provides versatility for various acts.

Adjacent to the bar are five sets of vignette-style seating for which people can purchase tickets if there is a show.

Tables and chairs also can be set up throughout the music hall, but LeRoy said the type of performance will dictate the seating each night.

“Maybe I’ll do seats up front, standing in the back for some shows. Maybe we’ll all be seated. Maybe there’ll be no seats,” he said.

LeRoy said most artists performing at The Stable will be within the Americana, country, bluegrass and blues genres, but that plenty of other performances and theme nights are in store.

Once-a-month events in the plan include hosting a comedian and having a live band karaoke night.

He hopes to have “Turntable Tuesdays” and Wednesday music trivia nights each week.

“We won’t always be a venue for live music. Some nights you can just come in for a drink and we’ll have a good record on,” LeRoy said.

But there will be a national, regional or local touring music artist playing about two to four times a week.

The Stable Music Hall and Lounge will be open Tuesday through Sunday from 5 p.m. to midnight.

Adding one more music venue to downtown Bloomington should only help boost the local business economy, which is part of LeRoy’s goal and also a reason he chose not to turn the venue into a restaurant.

He said nearby business owners have expressed excitement about the opportunity for more live music, as it can increase traffic to their respective businesses.

“A lot of the shows we put on, people travel from out of town, from the surrounding communities in Chicago or Springfield, Urbana, it happens often,” LeRoy said.

He also would like to invite local record stores to partake in “Turntable Tuesdays,” when businesses can showcase their vinyl records to play and sell that night.

The Stable Music Hall and Lounge adds a smaller music venue to Bloomington for bands and artists to get their feet wet in the music touring business.

“The Castle (Theatre) is a bigger theater, it’s 800 capacity, so not every band makes sense to put in there,” LeRoy said. “I wanted to do a smaller space. Sometimes it takes a band two or three times to play a city for them to really click, so this is hopefully going to be a launching pad.”

