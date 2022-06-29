Watch now: Less Than Jake, Bowling For Soup to bring ska, punk show to Bloomington

BLOOMINGTON — Three popular punk bands will “pick it up” Tuesday at The Castle Theatre in Bloomington.

Teaming up with Bowling For Soup that evening are two greats of the ska-punk music world: The Aqua Bats and Less Than Jake. Pop punk band Don’t Panic! is also joining in as a special guest.

Ska music, which was born out of the reggae and dub styles of Jamaican music halls, continues to be a driving force for popular and emerging musical artists. From No Doubt and Sublime to your college town house show, ska music’s classic upstroke guitar riff tied with a muted downstroke has made good times for decades.

One of the earliest recordings of the famed phrase "pick it up" can be heard in Prince Buster’s 1964 single "Al Capone." If you love high-energy music, the words “pick it up” are sure to get your blood flowing, no matter your age.

Buying in

Less Than Jake holds several arm-swinging, knee-kicking hits in their discography, such as "Johnny Quest Thinks We’re Sellouts” from the 1995 album "Pezcore." The song’s tempo picks up into a heated, glorious rage against accusations of not being punk enough.

Although their lineup has changed, that same energy thrives some more in Less Than Jake, which formed in Gainesville, Florida, in the 1990s. At the end of 2020, they released their ninth studio album, "Silver Linings."

It has several tracks charged up just as you’d expect them to be, plus more relaxed jams like “Lost at Home” and “So Much Less.” In the latter song, saxophonist Peter “JR” Wasilewski lays down some smooth licks following the chorus after bassist Roger Lima raves: “Only the jive gonna keep me alive.”

Since linking up with new drummer Matt Yonker about five years ago, guitarist Chris DeMakes said their dynamic has changed a bit as a band. He said their last drummer, Vinnie Fiorello, wrote most of their lyrics, composing a story narrative in them.

On Less Than Jake's latest album, the guitarist said he, Lima and Wasilewski handled the lyrics, which are now more literal and introspective.

Looking back, DeMakes noted he wouldn’t have changed a thing about their old dynamic.

“But I can't emulate another person's lyrics,” he continued. “I can only write from my perspective.”

Chasing away

Also off the new album is “High Cost of Low Living.” DeMakes said they’ve been playing it every night, and the audience immediately reacts to it.

He said only certain songs have that quality, when others could fall flat for no specific reason.

“You can never predict that kind of stuff,” he said.

DeMakes said one of his favorite songs is "Dear Me." The track’s contemplative lyrics lament the alienating nature of technology and the difficulty of leaving what you love behind, a theme that recurs throughout the album.

DeMakes also penned in "Keep On Chasing," which is featured in a video game-themed music video. It sprints away with a super snappy chorus and a thrilling key change in the bridge. Lima’s vocals deliver solid melodies with that same pop-punk scragginess fans have come to love over the years.

"Keep On Chasing" Chorus “Always on the run and I keep on chasing Love is like a drug and it keeps me waiting I don’t want to go but I think I have to now”

DeMakes said he had saved the lyrics in his notebook around 10 years ago, and also wrote the music a while back, before stumbling upon them both again later. He said he was going through a breakup at the time, and it was cool to revisit those feelings after the immediate strife was no longer present.

DeMakes said Tuesday’s show marks Less Than Jake’s first return to Bloomington almost a decade, and he’s excited to perform at The Castle Theatre.

“I love that venue,” he said.

They’re also looking forward to sharing a stage with Bowling For Soup, with DeMakes saying that band is “like family” to them.

IF YOU GO WHAT: Less Than Jake & Bowling For Soup WHEN: 7 p.m. Tuesday, July 5 WHERE: The Castle Theatre, 209 E. Washington St., Bloomington TICKETS: $40, available online at thecastletheatre.com.

Contact Brendan Denison at (309) 820-3238. Follow Brendan Denison on Twitter: @BrendanDenison

