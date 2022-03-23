Watch now: Leah Marlene, 'American Idol' fan favorite from Normal, back on TV next week

NORMAL — A singer-songwriter with roots in Normal will return to national television next week.

Leah Marlene Grehan, who goes by the stage name "Leah Marlene," will be featured in Episode 506, Season 20 of "American Idol," airing at 7 p.m. Monday, March 28, on ABC.

Broadcast March 6 and released to YouTube and social media platforms March 3, Grehan’s audition captivated show judges Katy Perry, Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan. As of Wednesday, the clip has been viewed over 2.5 million times on YouTube and Facebook combined.

A follow-up video interview with "American Idol" posted March 8 to YouTube is titled: “Leah Marlene LITERALLY Can't Wait To Go To Hollywood.” She told the show she’s going to enjoy the experience, have a lot of fun “and give it my all.”

Grehan will also return this summer to the Saturdays on the Square concert series in downtown Bloomington. She’s joining Dan Hubbard on July 16 for a full-band experience.

A press release from ABC said in the show’s latest episode, Hollywood Week will kick off with "Idol" alums Jordin Sparks, David Cook, Lauren Alaina, Ruben Studdard, Chayce Beckham, Lee DeWyze and Haley Reinhart coming back to mentor contestants. Then, fan favorites from auditions will take on the Genre Challenge to earn a spot in the next round.

Samantha Belluccia, senior account executive for public relations firm Superjuice, told The Pantagraph that Grehan will be featured in the March 28 episode, along with performer "Sir Blayke," whose audition debuted Monday.

In past seasons, the Genre Challenge called on performers to choose a music genre that suits them best, and then play one-on-one solos with all other musicians in that genre, according to Entertainment Weekly.

Grehan told The Pantagraph earlier this month that it was thrilling to perform in front of others again after being cooped up at home during the pandemic. She added that she first performed in uptown Normal as early as 9 years old, and described the Twin Cities as a "sweet community and very supportive."

Contact Brendan Denison at (309) 820-3238. Follow Brendan Denison on Twitter: @BrendanDenison

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Stay up-to-date on what's happening Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.