Watch now: Leah Marlene, 'American Idol' fan favorite from Normal, back on TV next week

Leah Marlene

 Provided by Leah Marlene Grehan

Leah Marlene definitely picked the right songs to steal our girl's interest aka Katy's. The judges encourage Leah to be her not normal self and she can't wait to keep surprising them!

AMERICAN IDOL, the iconic series that revolutionized the television landscape by pioneering the music competition genre, returns on ABC.

Helping to determine who America will ultimately vote for to become the next singing sensation are music industry forces and superstar judges Luke Bryan, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie. Emmy® Award-winning host and producer Ryan Seacrest continues as host of the beloved series, for the historic 20th season.

NORMAL — A singer-songwriter with roots in Normal will return to national television next week.

Leah Marlene Grehan, who goes by the stage name "Leah Marlene," will be featured in Episode 506, Season 20 of "American Idol," airing at 7 p.m. Monday, March 28, on ABC.

Normal-raised Leah Marlene Grehan successfully auditioned for this season's "American Idol" contest. She will return to the TV screen for another episode airing March 28.

Broadcast March 6 and released to YouTube and social media platforms March 3, Grehan’s audition captivated show judges Katy Perry, Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan. As of Wednesday, the clip has been viewed over 2.5 million times on YouTube and Facebook combined.

Saturdays on the Square is back! Check out this summer's lineup

A follow-up video interview with "American Idol" posted March 8 to YouTube is titled: “Leah Marlene LITERALLY Can't Wait To Go To Hollywood.” She told the show she’s going to enjoy the experience, have a lot of fun “and give it my all.”

Leah is a beaming ball of energy who's decidedly NOT Normal (like her hometown). Having watched Kelly Clarkson win Idol "right out of the womb," Leah's always been a superfan of American Idol. She gets to sing two songs for the judges: One Direction's "Steal My Girl," plus a fantastic original!

AMERICAN IDOL, the iconic series that revolutionized the television landscape by pioneering the music competition genre, returns on ABC.

Helping to determine who America will ultimately vote for to become the next singing sensation are music industry forces and superstar judges Luke Bryan, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie. Emmy® Award-winning host and producer Ryan Seacrest continues as host of the beloved series, for the historic 20th season.

Grehan will also return this summer to the Saturdays on the Square concert series in downtown Bloomington. She’s joining Dan Hubbard on July 16 for a full-band experience.

Opening act Leah Marlene performs at the Castle Theatre and Pantagraph Media's first Saturdays on the Square event on July 24, 2021, in downtown Bloomington. Marlene is a 20-year-old singer/songwriter from Central Illinois who performs with her father, Derry Grehan, a songwriter and lead guitarist with the Canadian band Honeymoon Suite.

A press release from ABC said in the show’s latest episode, Hollywood Week will kick off with "Idol" alums Jordin Sparks, David Cook, Lauren Alaina, Ruben Studdard, Chayce Beckham, Lee DeWyze and Haley Reinhart coming back to mentor contestants. Then, fan favorites from auditions will take on the Genre Challenge to earn a spot in the next round.

Samantha Belluccia, senior account executive for public relations firm Superjuice, told The Pantagraph that Grehan will be featured in the March 28 episode, along with performer "Sir Blayke," whose audition debuted Monday.

Watch now: Normal's Leah Marlene Grehan shines on 'American Idol' stage

In past seasons, the Genre Challenge called on performers to choose a music genre that suits them best, and then play one-on-one solos with all other musicians in that genre, according to Entertainment Weekly.

Watch now: Good weather draws crowds to Sugar Creek Arts Festival in Normal

Grehan told The Pantagraph earlier this month that it was thrilling to perform in front of others again after being cooped up at home during the pandemic. She added that she first performed in uptown Normal as early as 9 years old, and described the Twin Cities as a "sweet community and very supportive."

Contact Brendan Denison at (309) 820-3238. Follow Brendan Denison on Twitter: @BrendanDenison

