Watch now: Kalu and the Electric Joint, Little Victory light up downtown Bloomington

BLOOMINGTON — Downtown Bloomington was buzzing with good vibes Saturday night.

Kalu and the Electric Joint wrapped up the four-concert Saturdays at the Square series, and their positive spirits were sure to leave the audience feeling warm and fuzzy. The summer music series was hosted by Pantagraph Media, The Castle Theatre and the City of Bloomington.

Front-runner Kalu James delivered from Austin, Texas, what he called psychedelic soul to concertgoers at Main and Jefferson streets. He said their musical theme is “the celebration of life.”

“Especially given everything we’ve gone through, globally through the pandemic,” added James.

“This is the closest we’ve been to Chicago so far with the sound of music.“

He said this part of their tour began with stops in Fayetteville, Arkansas, and St. Louis.

“This is pretty much the crown jewel of the tour,” he said.

James added they were expecting to play later this fall with Umphrey’s McGee, but those shows were canceled because of COVID-19.

“If the past 18 months have taught us anything, it’s to expect to the unexpected — yet be present,” James said.

Bloomington’s Vansh Chopra was enticed by the band’s sound check Saturday afternoon, and he was sold.

“I was at Maguire’s and I heard the music and I was just drawn to it,” he said, adding he planned to catch the full show.

“Especially since they have beer,” Chopra added.

Chopra described the tunes he heard as "super mellow."

Kalu and the Electric Joint put out their first album, "Time Undone," in 2017, and have played live at festivals including Bonaroo and SweetWater 420 Fest.

Little Victory, of Chicago, provided the opening performance on Saturday. Guitarist and singer Vince Camerano told The Pantagraph their music is “soulful blues, with a little rock and rock intertwined.”

“I like to say it’s a time machine,” said vocalist Erica Camerano.

The guitarist said he was ready to finalize their outdoor shows.

“It’s going to get cold soon,” Vince Camerano said. “This is our kickoff. We’re kicking off the fall season with our show tonight.”

Erica Camerano said she’d like people to feel good while hearing their music.

“I’m just hoping for people to forget all the chaos in the world,” said drummer Ryan Birkett.

Dan Adams, president of Pantagraph Media, said having the show on Labor Day weekend was a great way to get people who stayed in this weekend to go out.

“With this weekend, the winter starts to set in and the summer starts to shut down,” Adams said. “It’s a great time to get out and enjoy the downtown square.”

Bloomington’s Scott Ely said he’s been trying to catch a downtown show all summer.

“I made a point to come out,” he said before the show.

Ely said he’s originally from Cincinnati, where he’s seen downtown concerts before. However, he said Bloomington “has all the local hometown flavor.”

He also said Bloomington goes out of its way to give people something to do that’s free, and to promote community and togetherness. He mentioned visiting the farmers market earlier that day and buying lamb for himself and bones for his dog.

“I’m a double shot. I came here this morning and I’m here again tonight.”

