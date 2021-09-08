Watch now: Jam out, dance, and sing at Make Music Normal

NORMAL — Want to learn an instrument or how to dance, but never knew where to start?
Make Music Normal, a free outdoor concert festival celebrating community and art, might be the perfect place to start this weekend.
"Make Music Normal is a participatory music festival — we want people to have the opportunity to engage with music," Adam Fox, Normal civic arts manager, said Wednesday. "Hopefully you find something that speaks to you and becomes a part of your everyday life."
Make Music Normal first started several years ago as part of a national effort to celebrate local and regional artists. Typically held on the summer solstice, Make Music is held in cities across the globe.
Today, the Make Music Normal has grown into its own event keeping with intentions founded through the national Make Music festival. It is a community-wide event bringing people to the uptown Normal area to engage with and participate in music.
"It's a real mix of styles and a real mix of veteran performers and relatively new performers," said Fox. "We're really excited about this year."
This year's event includes plenty of participatory opportunities for people to perform on stage, including karaoke Friday night, as well as open-mic and sit in sessions. Those interested in performing should visit the Make Music Normal Facebook page or uptownnormal.com.
Performances will be held 5-10 p.m. Friday and 1-10 p.m. on Saturday. It is a free, family-oriented event. Saturday's headlining act is Matthew Curry, a Bloomington native and blues artist.
Returning artists include Chicago Farmer & the Field Notes, Dan Hubbard with Matthew Pittman, Alabama Getaway Feat. Edward David Anderson, Disorganizer, Glenn Wilson & Friends, Straight Answer Jazz Trio, Taylor Steele & the Love Preachers and V8 Vast Change.
A livestream of the Broadway and North Street stages will be livestreamed through the Make Music Normal Facebook page on Friday.
"I think we're in an incredibly exciting time for musicians in Bloomington-Normal," said Fox. "There's a chance to see music almost constantly, and that is so exciting. When you create space for artists, artists fill that space and they create really great work."
