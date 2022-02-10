Watch now: Illinois Wesleyan students host conductor, composer for opera performance

BLOOMINGTON — After two and a half years, Illinois Wesleyan University opera performers will bring back audiences this weekend with their staging of “Ballymore.” The students have had a chance the past week to work with the composer and an internationally known conductor.

Composer and librettist Richard Wargo and conductor Kirk Trevor are visiting campus to work with the performers. This is the first production of “Ballymore” accompanied by an orchestra in years, Wargo said. He is excited to see it come back to the stage in this way and is impressed at the preparation the musicians have put in.

Seeing it staged again takes Wargo back to when he was writing the piece and encourages him to promote it.

The students too are excited at the opportunity to get to work with Wargo and Trevor. It has been a big undertaking for the cast, Music Director Eva Ferguson said. It is not really a typical level of piece for undergraduate performers.

“Everybody just shocked me by their devotion, their persistence, their hard work,” she said.

The students knew it going it, but it was really the opera itself which drew them in, said Cameron Kidd, a senior at IWU.

“We know going into this that it would be a huge undertaking,” she said. “I think I speak for the cast when I say we’ve fallen in low with the work.”

Vocal performance major Aidan Morris said that it said that it was wonderful to have the opportunity to work with a living composer as well, since many of the repertoire classics for vocal performance are older works by long dead composers.

Working with students is a nice change of pace, Trevor said. While they only have a week with the students, for professional operas, conductors often only get one or two full rehearsals before the performances start. Having the extra time gives the musicians time to develop and explore the characters in greater depth.

“The composer had created some gray in there, which are usually things you miss (in the shorter time),” Trevor said.

One of the difficulties for the students doing the opera is that their characters are often 20 or 30, or even 50, years older than the performers.

“Ballymore,” set in Northern Ireland in the 1960s, is based on a play by Irish playwright Brian Freihln called “Lovers.” IWU is putting on the second act, titled “Losers,” which tells of the relationship difficulties between a middle aged couple. They are joined by the wife’s mother and two neighbors who are mother and daughter.

The neighbor daughter is an addition for the opera, Wargo said. He wanted to create a vision of what the wife and her mother could have been.

Each role is double cast, with each cast performing on different days. Ferguson found it interesting to see the different approaches the students took to the characters as they practiced. Adding in Trevor and Wargo just added to that mix of approaches in a compelling way, she said.

“It’s just beautiful to watch the fusion of emotions,” Ferguson said.

This is the first time some of the students, including Morris and freshman Alex Honkamp, have worked with a live orchestra. It takes a different kind of attention to the music to work with the orchestra than with a piano, Morris said.

“It’s much more fluid, you have to have a very good baseline understanding of the music,” he said.

The opera brings in not just inspiration from classical opera but also vaudeville and American musical theater, Trevor and Wargo said. Stage Director Robert Mangialardi, students and IWU staff have even put together a full set on the Westbrook Auditorium stage.

The composers of classic operas, like Mozart, were the pop composers of their time, Trevor said. It makes sense, then, to bring in elements of other styles and traditions. Pigeon holing music does it a disservice.

“There’s only two types of music: good music and bad music,” he said.

Good music tends to persist, while bad music generally fades away, Trevor said.

The public has a chance to see “Ballymore” at 7:30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, and 3 p.m. on Sunday. Performances are free and are in Westbrook Auditorium in Presser Hall. IWU requires masks in its buildings.

The students said that they feel honored to have had the chance to work with Trevor and Wargo and will miss working on the music when the show is over.

“This has been one of the most rewarding experiences of my life so far,” Honkamp said.

