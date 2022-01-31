Watch now: Bloomington's 'Great Value Jesus' releases new EP

"This record is really a journey from track one to track seven."
Nicknamed "Great Value Jesus" for his long hair and generous disposition, 22-year-old Renken-Kapatos and friends started the psychedelic-rock group last spring ahead of what they saw as a potential live music renaissance.
The group is comprised of Renken-Kapatos, vocals; Matt Hawkins, 22, vocals and guitar; Doug Cook, 26, on bass; and Nick Saathoff, 22, on drums. Their latest EP under the Great Value Jesus name is comprised of songs Renken-Kapatos wrote and recorded over the last two years has he battled with depression and struggling relationships.
Most of the members met through classes at Heartland Community College, and since getting together they have played at several festivals and live venues in Central Illinois.
Renken-Kapatos said the group is likely taking a step back from live performances following the release to work on recording their upcoming full-length album. He said he expects the group to release the album sometime over the summer.
“Because COVID is kicking everyone’s butt, I do want to give it a month and a half and see where everything’s at," said Renken-Kapatos. "I think we all want this to be over with. We’re coming up to that two year mark where we thought shutdown was only going to be two weeks.”
While COVID is putting a damper on live music, Renken-Kapatos doesn't see that as a bad thing for now. There is still plenty of work to accomplish over the next few months, such as recording and refining their act.
“We still want to get our name out there and keep making content, it’s just live things we think we want to hold off a bit,” Renken-Kapatos said. “We’ve prioritized for quite sometime playing shows and making sure we can be a really good live act.
He added, "We accomplished that. I think it was the best performance in my 10 years. We make goals, and now that we’ve gotten our performing chunk out of it, we want to get to recording and making music videos. There are still a lot of things we could be doing during this time.”
