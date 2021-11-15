Watch now: Bloomington-Normal musicians create new sound with 'Great Value Jesus'

BLOOMINGTON — Much of the music industry was rocked when the coronavirus pandemic swept across the globe, but that didn't stop a new group of artists from banding together in Bloomington-Normal.

This spring, four musicians — each bringing a range of experiences and influences and together claiming the name "Great Value Jesus" — launched a new project just as live music began to come back after months of cancellations and indefinite postponements.

"We all saw ourselves as musicians who at least wanted to gig, and stopping everything made ourselves go, 'OK, what are we going to do now?'" said Nick Saathoff, a 22-year-old drummer with Great Value Jesus. "It just gave everybody different outlets and different people to work with."

It all started with Noah Renken-Kapatos. The 22-year-old vocalist and writer had recently moved back to Bloomington-Normal after living in Portland, Oregon, for college. For years he had played and performed with various Bloomington-Normal bands before moving to Nashville, Tennessee, and then on to Oregon.

Known for his long hair and beard, and being a person who was always willing to help others, Renken-Kapatos said he got the nickname "Great Value Jesus" from a friend.

“My friend made a comment that, with the long hair and beard, ‘you’re kind of like Jesus, but you’re not as good as Jesus," said Renken-Kapatos. "It’s more like the Walmart brand Jesus, the great value Jesus. Jesus on a budget.”

For 15 months music venues, concerts and festivals were suspended until the state fully re-opened this summer, albeit with stringent restrictions on mask-wearing and social distancing.

In some cases, smaller outdoor concerts had become more acceptable in the spring as coronavirus cases slowly dropped. Looking to the future, Renken-Kapatos could see live music coming back in McLean County in a big way.

"I was like, 'Hey, we've got to get some music together, I think there's going to be a big renaissance of music coming back after the pandemic,'" he said in a recent interview with The Pantagraph. "And it has been. Live music is making a good comeback."

From there, Renken-Kapatos hooked up with a few friends he had met through various music programs at Heartland Community College. Matt Hawkins, 22, vocalist and guitarist, Doug Cook, 26, bassist, and Saathoff joined Renken-Kapatos to form a band under the Great Value Jesus name.

This summer the artists took their project to the stage, starting with a performance at the Hemstock Music and Arts Festival in Heyworth.

The group has performed at Nightshop, a bar and restaurant frequently hosting live music in downtown Bloomington; the Coffeehouse in uptown Normal; and most recently, Peoria Pizza Works. They were also on the WEFT Sessions, which feature live local artists on the Champaign radio station 90.1 FM.

Great Value Jesus in August re-released an EP of songs Renken-Kapatos had written with another local band, Radio Indigo.

People can stream Great Value Jesus' latest music on Spotify, and keep up with the band on Facebook and Instagram.

Still new, Great Value Jesus is experimenting with a number of genres, with each member pulling from a range of influences and talents. Renken-Kapatos said he doesn't want the band to be locked into any specific genre, adding they've created anything from psychedelic punk rock to classic pop to classic rock and alternative rock.

Now, Great Value Jesus has "big plans" coming up as they focus on writing and recording new songs, said Renken-Kapatos.

Renken-Kapato and Hawkins are writing new music touching on themes of growing up, losing one's innocence, heartbreak and even finding new love.

"I feel like we find a sweet spot with our songs and setlist for sure," Hawkins said, explaining how the band performs music they created themselves while working on different projects.

"We all have different things that we pull from," said Saathoff. "That all gets drawn into one big pot, and you can hear it all. It becomes a very interesting mixture."

But they're getting toward the "end of the heavy lifting" said Cook, who added that the band is getting more comfortable with each other on stage.

With live music returning, Cook said, "It feels like a lot of pressure at first, but then you remember people haven't seen a proper live act up in close for so long, they really are just happy to see you there."

Contact Sierra Henry at 309-820-3234. Follow her on Twitter: @pg_sierrahenry.

