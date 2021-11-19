 Skip to main content
Tyler Farr, Black Stone Cherry to play Farmer City Heritage Days

FARMER CITY — Farmer City Heritage Days, set for June 2-4 in downtown Farmer City, will bring two popular music acts to the stage this summer.

Country singer Tyler Farr will perform Friday, June 3, while Black Stone Cherry will play Saturday, June 4.

Tyler Farr will perform Friday, June 3, at Farmer City Heritage Days.

Tyler Farr has had three Top 10 hits on the country charts, including "Redneck Crazy," "Whiskey in My Water" and "A Guy Walks into a Bar," with "Better in Boots" being one of his first hits.

Black Stone Cherry will perform Saturday, June 4, at Farmer City Heritage Days.

Some of Black Stone Cherry's hits include "Lonely Train," "White Trash Millionaire" and "In My Blood."

More information, including the names of several support bands, will be announced soon, a press release stated.

Illinois unemployment falls to 6%

General admission tickets to the concerts are free. Party pit tickets, or those closest to the stage, are $20 and will be available at farmercityheritagedays.com.

Contact Robyn Skaggs at (309) 820-3244.

