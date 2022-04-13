The Castle's DJ nights throw parties for Taylor Swift, Abba, pop-punk fans

BLOOMINGTON — “I could build a castle out of all the bricks they threw at me,” Taylor Swift sang in her 2014 song "New Romantics."

Swift's hits are set to build a crowd at the Castle Theatre in Bloomington on Friday night with The Taylor Party: Taylor Swift Night spinning tracks from the world-renowned pop artist.

The event is part of a national trend of DJ nights that spin records from popular artists, often drawing on nostalgia for acts that made it big years ago. They deliver a shared experience for diehard and casual fans, and serve several generations of top-charting music.

Gimme Gimme Disco, featuring anthems by ABBA, will follow up on Thursday, April 21. Then on Friday, April 22, Emo Night Brooklyn returns, with William Beckett of The Academy Is... jockeying pop-punk hits from the late 2000s and early 2010s.

Jason Williams, director of talent for the Castle, said booking these kinds of DJs at the venue is a new trend that started this year. He said they keep tabs on what surrounding communities are doing, and noted that DJ nights are starting to become more popular across the nation as venues reopen amid relaxed pandemic restrictions.

Williams noted that the three upcoming theme nights are part of active tours, and most have multiple DJs so they can take place in several cities on a single night. Many of the events showcase songs from artists who found fame years earlier, he said, with fan bases that started out young and have now reached adulthood.

“It’s a fun way for them to revisit the music they like from these artists,” said Williams.

He said the bar will offer themed cocktails named in style of the original songs, adding each show is a great production with video elements that make for an immersive experience.

Williams was still feeling the energy from the first Emo Night Brooklyn in February, which celebrated pop-punk bands that became well known through Warped Tour, like My Chemical Romance, Fall Out Boy and Taking Back Sunday.

Since that traveling festival hasn’t returned for a few years, he said, there’s been a void left behind.

So as a guy “who’s been around a long time,” Williams said, it’s fun to see interest in past music resurge. He added the DJs draw in demographics who may be new to their venue and the larger nightlife community in BloNo.

“It’s the cycle of music,” said Williams.

Contact Brendan Denison at (309) 820-3238. Follow Brendan Denison on Twitter: @BrendanDenison

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Stay up-to-date on what's happening Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.