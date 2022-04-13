The Castle's DJ nights throw parties for Taylor Swift, Abba, pop-punk fans

BLOOMINGTON — “I could build a castle out of all the bricks they threw at me,” Taylor Swift sang in her 2014 song "New Romantics."
Swift's hits are set to build a crowd at the Castle Theatre in Bloomington on Friday night with The Taylor Party: Taylor Swift Night spinning tracks from the world-renowned pop artist.
The event is part of a national trend of DJ nights that spin records from popular artists, often drawing on nostalgia for acts that made it big years ago. They deliver a shared experience for diehard and casual fans, and serve several generations of top-charting music.
Gimme Gimme Disco, featuring anthems by ABBA, will follow up on Thursday, April 21. Then on Friday, April 22, Emo Night Brooklyn returns, with William Beckett of The Academy Is... jockeying pop-punk hits from the late 2000s and early 2010s.
Jason Williams, director of talent for the Castle, said booking these kinds of DJs at the venue is a new trend that started this year. He said they keep tabs on what surrounding communities are doing, and noted that DJ nights are starting to become more popular across the nation as venues reopen amid relaxed pandemic restrictions.
Williams noted that the three upcoming theme nights are part of active tours, and most have multiple DJs so they can take place in several cities on a single night. Many of the events showcase songs from artists who found fame years earlier, he said, with fan bases that started out young and have now reached adulthood.
“It’s a fun way for them to revisit the music they like from these artists,” said Williams.
He said the bar will offer themed cocktails named in style of the original songs, adding each show is a great production with video elements that make for an immersive experience.
Williams was still feeling the energy from the first Emo Night Brooklyn in February, which celebrated pop-punk bands that became well known through Warped Tour, like My Chemical Romance, Fall Out Boy and Taking Back Sunday.
Since that traveling festival hasn’t returned for a few years, he said, there’s been a void left behind.
So as a guy “who’s been around a long time,” Williams said, it’s fun to see interest in past music resurge. He added the DJs draw in demographics who may be new to their venue and the larger nightlife community in BloNo.
“It’s the cycle of music,” said Williams.
FROM THE ARCHIVES: The Castle Theatre renovations
Pages from our past: C.U. Williams & Son Co. and the Castle Theatre
The old location
Picturesque Bloomington
WJBC on air at the Castle
Historic castle
Bloomington High School tour in April 2001
Bloomington High School tour in April 2001
Reviving the Castle in June 2001
Cleaning out the Castle
Cleaning out the Castle
Don't take a seat, Castle owner says
Cleaning the Castle
This man's Castle houses his dreams
Cleaning the Castle
Dream in progress
Castle Theater work continues in March 2002
Castle Theater work continues in March 2002
Architectural detail seen in March 2002
Stained glass light fixtures seen in March 2002
Original moldings are seen in July 2002
Rewiring marquee lights in July 2002
Continued restoration in July 2002
Castle lights shine once more
Road repairs on November 13, 2002
Painters in February 2003
New movie screen in April 2003
New movie screen in April 2003
New movie screen in April 2003
Foyer work in April 2003
Refinished architectural details seen in April 2003
Architectural detail
Restored light fixtures
Sofas and chairs
Theater balcony seats
Finished work in April 2003
Marquee is seen in April 2003
Job openings in 2003
Before renovations
After renovations
Opening night movie in May 2003
Opening night movie in May 2003
Exterior in December 6, 2005
The east side of the Castle Theater is seen in December 2005
Exterior in October 2009
New ownership in September 2011
Bagpipes at the Castle in May 2014
2014: Readers' Choice Best Live Music
View more galleries and slideshows
Contact Brendan Denison at (309) 820-3238. Follow Brendan Denison on Twitter: @BrendanDenison