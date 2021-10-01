Tailgate N' Tallboys heads to Bloomington in 2022

BLOOMINGTON — The Tailgate N’ Tallboys concert series is coming to Bloomington next summer.

The three-day festival will move from Peoria to the Interstate Center at the McLean County Fairgrounds, bringing country music’s top artists to town June 16 to 18.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Oct. 11 at tailgatentallboys.com and the festival lineup will be announced Oct. 18.

Tailgate N’ Tallboys previously played at the Peoria Riverfront for years as part of USA Concerts events. Taylorville also hosts Tailgate N’ Tallboys and will be back next year as well.

Artists such as Florida Georgia Line, Sam Hunt, Kane Brown and Tyler Childers have played at Tailgate N’ Tallboys events in the past, and last year the Peoria shows also included rapper Ludacris.

In an announcement Friday, USA Concerts, which is based in West Peoria, said the festival will offer onsite camping for the first time, as well as the staple tailgating, as part of the event on the far west side of Bloomington.

