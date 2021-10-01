 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

breaking top story

Tailgate N' Tallboys heads to Bloomington in 2022

  • 0

BLOOMINGTON — The Tailgate N’ Tallboys concert series is coming to Bloomington next summer.

The three-day festival will move from Peoria to the Interstate Center at the McLean County Fairgrounds, bringing country music’s top artists to town June 16 to 18.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Oct. 11 at tailgatentallboys.com and the festival lineup will be announced Oct. 18.

Watch now: Art gala to raise funds for $5M Bloomington Creativity Center

Tailgate N’ Tallboys previously played at the Peoria Riverfront for years as part of USA Concerts events. Taylorville also hosts Tailgate N’ Tallboys and will be back next year as well.

Artists such as Florida Georgia Line, Sam Hunt, Kane Brown and Tyler Childers have played at Tailgate N’ Tallboys events in the past, and last year the Peoria shows also included rapper Ludacris.

In an announcement Friday, USA Concerts, which is based in West Peoria, said the festival will offer onsite camping for the first time, as well as the staple tailgating, as part of the event on the far west side of Bloomington.

Andy Karandzieff, owner of Crown Candy Kitchen, talks about the shock he experienced while attending the Rolling Stones concert Sept. 26, 2021, at the Dome at America's Center, where Mick Jagger gave the restaurant's BLT a shoutout from the stage.

Video by David Carson, dcarson@post-dispatch.com

Make Music Normal returns to uptown.

Photos: Scenes from Saturday's on the Square concert series

1 of 6

Contact Kelsey Watznauer at (309) 820-3254. Follow her on Twitter: @kwatznauer.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Can you master this cafe's 'Squid Game' challenge?

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News