Tailgate N' Tallboys heads to Bloomington in 2022

Tailgate N’ Tallboys previously played at the Peoria Riverfront for years as part of USA Concerts events. Taylorville also hosts Tailgate N’ Tallboys and will be back next year as well.
Artists such as Florida Georgia Line, Sam Hunt, Kane Brown and Tyler Childers have played at Tailgate N’ Tallboys events in the past, and last year the Peoria shows also included rapper Ludacris.
In an announcement Friday, USA Concerts, which is based in West Peoria, said the festival will offer onsite camping for the first time, as well as the staple tailgating, as part of the event on the far west side of Bloomington.
The band Great Peacock plays July 31 in downtown Bloomington as part of the at Saturdays on the Square concert series. The series continues with the North Mississippi Allstars on Aug. 14.
The North Mississippi Allstars rehearse before their Saturday evening performance in downtown Bloomington. Seating begins at 6 p.m. and music starts at 7 p.m. for this week's installment of the Saturdays on the Square concert series. Admission is free.
Althea Grace, headliner of the first Castle Theatre and Pantagraph Media Saturdays on the Square event, Facetimes with her daughter, Lennon, before the show. Saturdays on the Square is a free event held on the museum square in downtown Bloomington.
The Grammy-nominated North Mississippi Allstars headlined the third Saturdays on the Square concert on Saturday night, with crowds gathering early in the evening to secure seating. The fourth and last free concert on the museum square in downtown Bloomington will be Sept. 4
DeeOhGee and Grammy-nominated North Mississippi Allstars drew fans from throughout Central Illinois on Saturday night to the third Saturdays on the Square concert presented by The Castle Theatre and Pantagraph Media. This is the third of four concerts held on the museum square in downtown Bloomington. The final concert will be Sept. 4.
The North Mississippi Allstars rehearse before their Saturday evening performance in downtown Bloomington. Seating begins at 6 p.m. and music starts at 7 p.m. for this week's installment of the Saturdays on the Square concert series. Admission is free.
Crowds sit on the McLean County Museum of History grounds for the third of four Saturdays on the Square concerts presented by The Castle Theatre and Pantagraph Media.
