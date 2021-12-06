Smashing Pumpkins to play Peoria County music festival

CHILLICOTHE — The Smashing Pumpkins will headline the Summer Camp Music Festival in May, it was announced Monday.

This will be the first time in 15 years that the band has played in Central Illinois. Other bands include moe. & Umphrey’s McGee.

The music festival is May 27-29, with a pre-party on Thursday, May 26, at Three Sisters Park in Chillicothe.

Tickets for the festival are on sale at summercampfestival.com/tickets.

The festival started in 2001 and has hosted bands including The Roots, Widespread Panic, The Flaming Lips, Cypress Hill and Willie Nelson.

Contact Olivia Jacobs at (309)-820-3352. Reach out with questions.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Stay up-to-date on what's happening Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.