 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

alert top story
ENTERTAINMENT

Saturdays on the Square is back! Check out this summer's lineup

  • 0
Leah Marlene

Opening act Leah Marlene performs at the Castle Theatre and Pantagraph Media's first Saturdays on the Square event last year in downtown Bloomington. 

 JUSTIN HURT, FOR THE PANTAGRAPH

Live music is headed back to downtown Bloomington this summer with the return of the Saturdays on the Square concert series. 

Presented by Pantagraph Media and the Castle Theatre in partnership with the city of Bloomington, the series brings regional acts to perform free, family-friendly concerts on the downtown square. 

This year's lineup is:

  • June 25: Style in Stereo with Kyle Yap
  • July 9: Wedding Banned, "the world's greatest wedding band"
  • July 16: Dan Hubbard, full band show with Leah Marlene
  • Aug. 6: Southern Accents, a tribute to Tom Petty

"I am excited for our second year of Saturdays on the Square. Our event turn-out last year was fantastic," said Dan Adams, president of Central Illinois Media. "Much of this is due the participation of the City of Bloomington and The Castle Theatre and our many valuable sponsors.

Dan Adams

Dan Adams

"It’s going to be a memorable set of shows and we cannot wait to share this with our community." 

City Manager Tim Gleason said he was excited that the city was able team up with Pantagraph Media and the Castle Theatre to bring back the events. 

"They bring in some great artists and live music playing on a Saturday night is one of the great things about summer in Bloomington," he said. 

Contact Allison Petty at (217) 421-6986. Follow her on Twitter: @AllisonAPetty

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Pete Davidson will be onboard Blue Origin's next space flight

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News