Rumpke Mountain Boys picking up sweet jams at The Stable

BLOOMINGTON — Streator-born Ben Gourley of the
Rumpke Mountain Boys moved to Dayton, Ohio, the summer after first grade. But he never left his Central Illinois roots behind.
As a kid, he spent short stints at his grandparents' farm near Streator, also briefly staying in LaSalle, Champaign and St. Joseph. He now lives in Bowling Green, Kentucky.
Gourley said anytime his band plays in the area, he’s reminded of his spending time on the farm in his youth.
You’ll be able to catch that nostalgic sparkle in his eye as he performs with the
Rumpke Mountain Boys on Saturday at The Stable Music Hall & Lounge, 236 E. Front St, Bloomington. The four-piece bluegrass act from Cincinnati is set to jam out into the night, picking strings at the speed of moonlight.
Each quartet member delivers a rustic, yet soulful voice in covers like “It Takes A Drink In The Morning (To Forget The Night Before).” In their up-tempo tunes, Gourley dances up and down scales on the mandolin with finesse and agility, as do guitarist Adam Copeland and Jason Wolf on the banjo.
There’s also JD Westmoreland thumping the upright bass. He’s a multi-instrumentalist, a jazz composer and performer, and has composition credits with the North Mississippi Allstars.
The Boys are well-versed at spreading jams to a live audience and passing around the solo like a hot potato. Gourley told The Pantagraph that before COVID, they were chasing 280 shows annually down highways for 15 years. And when lockdown put the live music world on pause, he said his band spent a lot of time learning new material.
Those efforts only added to an already impressive catalogue of tunes the band has become known for. Gourley estimates it’s at least 5,000 tracks long.
David Gans, producer of the nationally syndicated
Grateful Dead Hour radio program, once described RMB as “song junkies,” Gourley said.
Gans also told the band they follow every song to its conceptual roots, and “I’ve never seen a bunch of musicians so avid about learning this stuff since I hung out with The (Grateful) Dead back in the day,” said Gourley.
The Boys never set out to earn such honors, Gourley said, adding they could only sit there and grin.
Moving mountains
Gourley said he joined the RMB in 2001, after answering a newspaper classified ad placed by Wolf. It took another ten years for the group to solidify with its current guitarist and bassist. Copeland joined after departing another band in 2005, and Westmoreland had been touring with jazz trumpeter Willie Waldman when he met the rest of the Boys at a show in 2011.
The Boys’ latest album, “
Know I’m Home,” was released Dec. 31. Gourley said the title track was written by Copeland during the pandemic, with its name nodding to how COVID paused live music and making the most of family time while not on tour.
Gourley said the song refers to Copeland’s love for his partner, “being home, being comfortable and getting to build a life with her.”
Another original on the album, "Perfect Sight," was penned by Gourley shortly after he met his partner. He had just moved out of the Queen City to Somerset, and was feeling confused while off tour and on lockdown.
“It was weird to be stopped as opposed to be moving,” he said of being off tour.
Gourley described a moment when everything cleared out and he could see what was going around him again. He said he no longer felt lost, jaded, angry, or brooding — all those traits he had adopted as a pseudo-image in his song writing.
“'Perfect Sight' was one that I wrote as a way of breaking out of that mold and writing something more positive,” Gourley said, “more hopeful, and optimistic than I had written in the past.”
He knew at first COVID would change the dynamic of music, but composing that song he said helped him realize that change would be good.
The Rumpke Mountain Boys performed December 2021 at the
Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom in Denver.
PHOTO PROVIDED BY NICK NEGRETE, RUNNING THE ROUTE MEDIA
The music never stopped
While recording their last album, the Boys also taped a second one that’s electrified. Gourley plays a four-string tenor guitar, Wolf is on an electric banjo, and Westmoreland straps a standard bass guitar. Drums, a keyboard, and a saxophone further compliments the new record, which Gourley said may be released this summer.
“It’s more groovy, funky, soulful type stiff — bluesy, whatever we’re in the mood to do,” he said.
With so many songs to choose from, Gourley said they just play whatever they’re feeling. That could be a tune from Jeff Austin, who played mandolin for Yonder Mountain String Band
before he died in 2019.
The Rumpke Mountain Boys are also headlining the Rumble Down Fest, July 29-30, in the Mechanicsburg area. Gourley said he’s performing a set with Chris Castino of The Big Wu. They’ll play "Songs from the Tin Shed," which Castino and Austin released together in 2004.
“I get to play all of Jeff’s parts and sing all of Jeff’s song’s on the album, which is a huge honor to do that with the guy that actually made the album with him in the first place,” said Gourley.
