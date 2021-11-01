 Skip to main content
Riley Green, Jelly Roll to play Bloomington festival

BLOOMINGTON — The musical acts Riley Green and Jelly Roll are scheduled to play the Tailgate N’ Tallboys festival, it was announced Monday.

The concert is June 16 at the Interstate Center, 1106 Interstate Drive in Bloomington.

Organizers last month announced  Morgan Wallen, Hardy, Brantley Gilbert and Chase Rice will take part.

