SPRINGFIELD — The Illinois State Fair announced REO Speedwagon will perform at the grandstand stage on Tuesday, Aug. 15.

The rock band was formed in the late 60s at the University of Illinois and has been together for over 50 years. Notable songs include "I Can't Fight This Feeling Anymore," "Keep On Loving You," "Ridin' the Storm Out" and "Keep Pushin."

This performance will mark the band's seventh time headlining at the Illinois State Fair, the last being in 2013. Tickets range from $33-$100 and will go on sale at a yet-to-be-determined date.

Fair organizers previously announced that Grammy-winning country star Maren Morris will perform Saturday, Aug. 19. Other performers have yet to be named.

This year's Illinois State Fair will run Aug. 10 through Aug. 20 at the fairgrounds, 801 E. Sangamon Ave., Springfield.

