BLOOMINGTON — Concert group "The Prophecy Show" will be performing Dec. 20 at the Bloomington Center for the Performing Arts.

The St. Louis-based group will perform in the style of Trans-Siberian Orchestra in a rock-opera that will include Christmas music along with costumes, choreography, and other on-stage production work.

The Prophecy Show, which is in its 17th touring season, includes musicians from different backgrounds who are selected by producer Thomas Rudebeck.

The show starts at 7:30 p.m. and runs until 9:15 p.m. Tickets range from $49 to $69 per person.

Tickets are on sale now. To learn more and buy tickets, visit www.tinyurl.com/BCPA-The-Prophecy-Show.

Behind the scenes: Bloomington Center for the Performing Arts