Normal's Leah Marlene reaches 'American Idol' top 14

Normal's Leah Marlene has made it to the top 14 in "American Idol." 

The 20-year-old singer-songwriter was among 10 artists chosen by voters to advance to the next round of the competition. Ten other musicians were competing for four remaining spots on Monday. 

"I am just so grateful to be here — a little nervous, but just overwhelmingly grateful to be here right now," she told host Ryan Seacrest before the results were announced. 

Leah Marlene

Leah Marlene performs on "American Idol" on Sunday. 

After being told that she would advance, she performed "Wisher to the Well," an original song that she also performed during her initial audition. 

"It’s amazing," she told Seacrest after the performance. "I don’t even know what to think right now." 

MORE COVERAGE:

Flick: One 'Idol,' three coaches, a true ‘Bloomington-Normal’ church
Watch now: Leah Marlene, 'American Idol' fan favorite from Normal, back on TV next week
Watch now: Normal's Leah Marlene Grehan shines on 'American Idol' stage
