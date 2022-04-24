Normal's Leah Marlene reaches 'American Idol' top 11

Normal native Leah Marlene reached the top 11 of "American Idol" on Sunday night.

Audience votes, cast only during the two-hour show, narrowed the field of contestants from 14, and Marlene was the first announced of the advancing performers.

The 20-year-old singer-songwriter performed "Happy Together" by The Turtles, earning enthusiastic reviews from judges Lionel Richie, Katy Perry and Luke Bryan. All three expressed admiration for Marlene's evolution as a performer.

"The beauty of this show and why it works year after year is watching what is happening to you right now," Bryan told her. "It’s why we rush back in every year to do this together as a team, to watch you grow from the person that we saw from auditions to now is one of the most inspiring things that I’ve seen."

He added that it was emotional for him and the other judges to watch her grow. "What a masterful moment just then, from top to bottom."

Richie agreed: "The most important part of this whole journey is to watch you turn into yourself. You took a Turtles song, which I happen to love, and turned it into your song, and I forgot all about The Turtles."

Before the performance, a video clip showed her consulting with the episode's celebrity coach, country singer Gabby Barrett, who placed third in the show's 16th season. Marlene told Barrett she was torn between "Happy Together" and "Mad World" by Tears for Fears.

After hearing Marlene perform both songs, Barrett advised her toward the 1967 Turtles hit. "She has a very pretty, interesting tone that I really have’t heard before," Barrett said.

Earlier in the day, Marlene beamed as she spoke in videos on social media about her love for her fans and excitement about the experience.

"Whatever happens is meant to happen, and I’m just so grateful for every ounce of this experience," she said in an Instagram story posted about 30 minutes before the show began.

Leah Marlene grew up in Normal with a childhood heavily influenced by music — her father is Derry Grehan, lead guitarist of Canadian rock band Honeymoon Suite — and got her start performing in uptown Normal by the age of 9. Events like the Sugar Creek Arts Festival and the Sweet Corn Circus offered her an early spotlight.

The 2019 Normal West High graduate is set to return at least one local stage this summer as part of the Saturdays on the Square concert series in downtown Bloomington. She is set to join Dan Hubbard on July 16 for a full-band experience.

The next episode of "American Idol" airs at 7 p.m. Monday. Voting will again take place during the show, with the number of contestants narrowing from 11 to 9.

To vote for Leah Marlene during the show:

Visit americanidol.com/vote

Use the "American Idol" app

Text 19 to 21523

