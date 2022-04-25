Normal native Leah Marlene heads to Disneyland with 'American Idol' top 10

Normal native Leah Marlene is headed to Disneyland this week, having secured her spot in the "American Idol" top 10.

Audience votes carried the 20-year-old singer-songwriter through elimination rounds on Sunday and Monday, as the number of competitors was narrowed from 14. The next show is Sunday night, when contestants will perform Disney-themed selections.

Marlene performed "Make You Feel My Love" by Bob Dylan on Monday and "Happy Together" by The Turtles on Sunday, with both performances drawing enthusiastic reviews from judges Katy Perry, Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan. All three expressed admiration for Marlene's evolution as a performer.

"The beauty of this show and why it works year after year is watching what is happening to you right now," Bryan told her on Sunday. "It’s why we rush back in every year to do this together as a team, to watch you grow from the person that we saw from auditions to now is one of the most inspiring things that I’ve seen."

The judges on Monday praised her stage presence and skill, offering comparisons to seasoned musicians Alison Krauss and Emmylou Harris.

"If I could go get a 12-foot ladder and stand on top of that for your standing ovation, that's what I want to do," Bryan told Marlene after the performance.

As part of the episode's theme, each contestant was asked to choose one song from three selected by the show's judges — without knowing, until after the performance, which judge chose which song.

Marlene's other options were "Steve McQueen" by Sheryl Crow and "The First Cut is the Deepest" by Cat Stevens. She correctly guessed that Perry had chosen the Dylan song. "It was a big canvas for you to do your thing and just hold the room in the palm of your hand, like you do so well," Perry told Marlene.

During the show and in social media posts, Marlene has stressed her excitement about the experience and affection for her fans. "Whatever happens is meant to happen, and I’m just so grateful for every ounce of this experience," she said in an Instagram story posted about 30 minutes before Sunday's show began.

Leah Marlene grew up in Normal with a childhood heavily influenced by music — her father is Derry Grehan, lead guitarist of Canadian rock band Honeymoon Suite — and got her start performing in uptown Normal by the age of 9. Events like the Sugar Creek Arts Festival and the Sweet Corn Circus offered her an early spotlight.

The 2019 Normal West High graduate is set to return to at least one local stage this summer as part of the Saturdays on the Square concert series in downtown Bloomington. She is set to join Dan Hubbard on July 16 for a full-band experience.

