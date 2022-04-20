 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
alert top story
BLONO BEATS

New Twin Cities band IVO busting out dream pop tunes Friday at nightshop

BLOOMINGTON — The “Ghost of Wilco” appears every time Phil Duncan drives down Washington Street in Bloomington.

Download PDF TICKET 11396 - BloNo Beats logo

Wilco guitarist Jeff Tweedy left him with a haunting comment at their Sept. 11, 2021, outdoor show in downtown Bloomington. From the audience, Duncan heard Tweedy say: “Everyone here should start a band.”

Now set to play his fifth show with a newly formed band, the bass guitarist said he wishes his younger self knew how easy it really is to get started — as long as you have a bass guitar, three notes to play and a good sense of rhythm.

042022-blm-loc-4beats

Phil Duncan plays bass guitar as part of IVO, a new dream-pop band based in the Twin Cities, on Monday, March 21 at nightshop, in Bloomington.

Duncan is one of four members of IVO, an alternative, indie rock act fresh to the BloNo music scene. The coed quartet is casting dream-pop atmospheres with hazy synth keys and guitar riffs, coated in ethereal vocals and steady bass lines.

042022-blm-loc-2beats

Lindsey Skaggs, left, sings and plays keyboard with band IVO at a March 21 show at nightshop in Bloomington. Shown right is Brian Kagel.

IVO next goes live, opening for the experimental, psychedelic duo Tim Kinsella and Jenny Pulse, on Friday, April 22, at nightshop in Bloomington. Earlier this month, they joined The Sly to help commemorate downtown Bloomington record store Reckless Saint’s one-year anniversary on April 2.

Their first basement-recorded sample tracks, titled “THE DEMOLITION TAPES,” hit the music website Bandcamp last month, blasting out the gate with gaze-worthy originals such as “Searchin’ 4 U” and “As We Glow.” Duncan said more recordings are on the horizon.

Additionally, they covered “Miss You” by the Rolling Stones, giving the classic a twist that Duncan described as dark and slow-burning. IVO also unleashed a tranced-out rehash of two Daniel Johnston tunes: “Very Fine Things/Tru Luv Will Find You In The End.” It was one of the first songs they started playing.

Rumpke Mountain Boys picking up sweet jams at The Stable

The emergence of IVO demonstrates that succinctly weird yet diverse garage band tones exist well in Bloomington-Normal.

Duncan said he relocated to Bloomington from the Spokane, Washington area, and feels fortunate to have found this place and his bandmates.

He said they connected with each other through ways bands have traditionally formed. Duncan replied to a Craigslist ad from guitarist Brian Kagel and Lindsey Skaggs, who plays the keys and sings. The bassist said he heard their demos and immediately thought they’d be a good fit.

042022-blm-loc-3beats

IVO guitarist Brian Kagel performs Monday, March 21, at nightshop in Bloomington.

Duncan also said he met guitarist Brian for the first time at the North Mississippi Allstars’ Saturdays at the Square concert last summer in downtown Bloomington.

He met drummer Haleigh Stilton after she responded to a thread Duncan posted online to BloNo’s local subreddit forum. Once the four began sharing playlists, he said, they discovered their shared music tastes were symbiotic.

“When we started playing together, it just felt like a really good connection,” Duncan said. He added that while they come from similar music backgrounds, they differ in some ways.

IVO’s bassist found common ground with their guitarist on older Modest Mouse tracks, Built to Spill songs and K Records-signed artists that made marks in the northwest music scene in late 1990s.

Duncan said while Stilton grew up in the Twin Cities, she also played in bands in Los Angeles.

Duncan said he thinks that women-fronted rock bands are the future of the kinds of music that inspires him. Japanese Breakfast, Mitski, Big Thief all place high among his most-played list on Spotify.

Japanese Breakfast is also playing July 14 at The Castle Theater in Bloomington. Duncan said he's bought tickets already.

The Castle's DJ nights throw parties for Taylor Swift, Abba, pop-punk fans

“PsyOps Under the Big Top” ranks as one of Duncan’s strongest songs. He likes playing it, he said, because it has an aggressive but also emotionally ethereal sound. He added it’s almost uncomfortable, but it a macabre kind of way.

Kagel advises new listeners to start with “Billions,” the intro track of “THE DEMOLITION TAPES.” He said it came together quickly, adding that all of their material was written after they first met. Another favorite of his is “I’m Afloat.”

To hone in on the right pedal effects, Kagel said he starts with a base of reverb and delay, and goes off from there. It also takes a lot of trial and error.

He said his Electro Harmonix Polyphonic Octave Generator 2 is a fun pedal to play with. Kagel said Grizzy Bear used it a bunch, and it spawns all kinds of “organ-y synth sounds.”

042022-blm-loc-5beats

Brian Kagel tweaks settings on his effect pedals while performing with IVO on March 21 at nightshop in Bloomington.

When compared to the northwest coast, Duncan said he finds that the music scene in the Twin Cities lacks pretense and is more accessible to new artists. He said he doesn’t feel a weird sense of competition, where you need to impress everyone.

“You get a lot of that in other places that I haven’t seen here,” Duncan said.

Contact Brendan Denison at (309) 820-3238. Follow Brendan Denison on Twitter: @BrendanDenison

