SPRINGFIELD — St. Louis native and rapper Nelly will perform at the 2023 Illinois State Fair Grandstand on Sunday, Aug. 20.

Nelly is a Grammy award-winning artist, entrepreneur, philanthropist and actor, who has been in the industry since 2000.

His 2021 album, "Heartland" made Billboard's Top Ten Country Album charts. He plans to release a second part to the album as well as a new song soon.

Grammy-award winner Ashanti and Grammy-nominated rapper Ja Rule will join Nelly for the show as well.

Ticket sales for Nelly go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, May 5 on Ticketmaster. Tickets range from $45 to $110.

A $30 pre-show party ticket is also offered as an additional upgrade for all paid concerts.

