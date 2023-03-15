When experimenting with art, you have to push your work to the edge.

Montreal’s Jeremy Young, 38, pushes the mold by blending meditation, improvisation and technical haptics into sonic collages. His audio illustrations radiate ethereal soundscapes that evoke vexing emotions, crafted by sine and square wave oscillator systems, contact microphones, archived tape material and distilled string instrumentation.

Young, an experimental sound artist with a guitarist background, will be showcasing his latest album, “August Tape Sketches” on Sunday at The McLean County Museum of History in Bloomington, as a product of Twin City nonprofit pt.fwd. He will play a quarter-inch tape of recorded guitar solos through loop machines and additional tape machines.

Young’s understanding of patterning delays and manipulating tones is evidenced by a Bandcamp catalogue replete with collaborations with other sound artists and poets. His first LP, “Amaro,” issued in May 2021, hooks visionary prose by Deanna Radford, Young’s colleague in the ongoing Cloud Circuit project. Track “Mythy” touches on subjects such as herbal remedies and the fables of crabs.

<a href="https://jeremyyoung.bandcamp.com/album/amaro">Amaro by Jeremy Young</a>

Young told me that LP was his first “blank slate” that led him to an Aristotelian process of melding praxis and poiesis — a philosophy originally written for Good Samaritans and later adapted by artists to create in the moment.

“Every time I open my laptop, every time I open the machines, everything I do is in service of this greater project, and if it doesn't fit into that, then I'm gonna leave it behind,” he said.

Balancing act

Fans of vinyl music or the once-popular ⅛-inch tape cassettes may share the same appreciation I do for the imperfections of an analog medium. Hearing a needle skipping over a scratch, or the crinkled sound of tape music, could be an unwanted sound for some, especially those who treasure trips of nostalgia.

But the transience of vintage media is far from obsolete in the digital age. It teaches us how art becomes imprinted in our lives and ages along with our biology.

This mode of degradation has been explored in Young’s tape music art, narrated in the reverse playing of his single “Arc of Steam.” The 28-minute track begins as frayed static that reverts back into its source sound, as the demagnetization of the tape is undone. The backwards playback, in a sense, conveys a resurrection of sound.

<a href="https://jeremyyoung.bandcamp.com/album/arc-of-steam">Arc of Steam by Jeremy Young</a>

When working on “Amaro” for six months, Young said he would damage and manipulate tapes to create sound; he then records that, seeking out patterns that emerge.

Young doesn’t anoint himself as an analog purist. While he appreciates laptop-mixed music, and mixes his own recordings on computers, he said he finds his voice employing a balancing act in managing how sound is delivered and his ownership of that signal path.

Once a chord is hit on a polyphonic synthesizer, he said, all the work of processing it through a signal path is done. The orchestration of pre-programming sound is the work of equipment engineers. Young hopes to interject himself into that process and underline the symbolic creation manifested in the media that records those signal paths.

Breathing tape

While growing up in New York City, he said his friends sought fake IDs to go out drinking. But a teenaged Young instead wanted an ID to get into 18+ music clubs like Tonic, a past hotspot for avant-garde artists. He said that venue opened him up to a world of experimental practices, including music styles of extreme noise and extreme minimalism.

One act there was Exhaust, a dub noise band that employed drums, bass and tape music. Young said something clicked, and he bought his first tape machine around age 20.

Since then, Young has worked for 15 years with Sontag Shogun, a trio project he said grew out of a traditional band. He said they use piano, analog sound design, and vocal loops.

Returning to his past recordings for “August Tape Sketches” is exciting, said Young. He described the sound as “something that’s greater than the sum of its parts.”

He also said the sonics are linearly connected to his body movement, and compared his performance to getting ready for a sports game. He termed that process as a triangulation of preparing through muscle memory and getting himself comfortable in a wheelhouse of improvisation.

Young also said his tape machines are not so much an apparatus, but more “a mechanism of delivery for the emotions of the sonics.”

“I'm not trying to go really extreme with the crunchiness, the delays and the speeding up and speeding down…. at the same time, I'm not ignoring the fact that my material is on tape,” he said.

It’s not a contest of hi-fi versus low-fi for him either. He said 1/4 tape is a low quality vessel for sonic delivery.

In between the sound source and his end collage is a series of actions Young said he pieces together, turning oscillator tone dials with one hand, and working with the other hand loop effects, taped audio and sampled radio signals.

Within “August Tape Sketches,” which went live Tuesday on Bandcamp, is “Towards, An Edge.” The six-minute track exhibits a unique arrangement of euphoric drones, delayed guitar picks and contrasted harmonies. Ending the album is “Bloom/Wilt,” resounding a tattered patchwork of tonal waves and minute guitar strums.

Young said it’s been a journey finding his voice creating with his equipment, which hold lifelike traits. Sometimes his sounds are hard to recreate, he said, and that can place him in the same position as the listener.

“There are movements in the set where it will sound thin and fragmented, and there are moments where it sounds full and droney and stretched out,” Young said. “At any given moment, you’re just hearing what you’re hearing, and it’s impossible to predict what will happen … I’m just the person picking the tape loops and putting them though.”

From a macroscopic view, he said his piece breathes and blooms, and “it’s magnificent.”

IF YOU GO WHAT: pt.fwd presents Jeremy Young. WHEN: 4 p.m. Sunday, March 19. WHERE: McLean County Museum of History, 200 N Main St, Bloomington TICKETS: Free.

