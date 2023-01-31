Maren Morris to headline Illinois State Fair

Grammy-winning country artist Maren Morris will headline the 2023 Illinois State Fair, officials announced Tuesday.

She is set to perform Saturday, Aug. 19, at the Illinois Lottery Grandstand. Ticket sales will begin on an undetermined future date. Prices range from $50 to $123.

Morris's breakout single, "My Church," was released in 2016. Other commercial hits have included "The Middle" with Zedd, "80s Mercedes," "I Could Use a Love Song," and "The Bones." She is also a member of the country music supergroup The Highwomen, along with Brandi Carlile, Natalie Hemby and Amanda Shires.

"We are so excited to start announcing our 2023 Illinois State Fair Grandstand lineup," Illinois State Fair Manager Rebecca Clark said in a news release. "To kick it all off with Maren Morris who brings hit after hit to our Illinois Lottery Grandstand Stage is a dream come true."

The Illinois State Fair will run from Aug. 10 to 20 in Springfield.

