BLOOMINGTON — American rock band Living Colour will perform at The Castle Theatre at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 16.

The New York City band was formed in 1984 and consists of guitarist Vernon Reid, lead vocalist Corey Glover, drummer Will Calhoun and bassist Doug Wimbish.

They have won two Grammys for best hard rock performance, as well as three MTV Video Music Awards.

The group is best known for the songs "Cult of Personality," "Glamour Boy," "Love Rears Its Ugly Head" and more.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday on the Castle's website. Tickets start at $28. The show is for those ages 18 and up.

Visit thecastletheatre.com or email info@thecastletheatre.com for more information.

Watch now: Style in Stereo concert in Downtown Bloomington Kimberly Wright, Queena Amore, Joe Palma Kyle Yap Annie and Scott Swanson Patrick and Sara Hoban Steve and Julie Kubsch Nick Leroy Roger Miller, Mateusz Janik, Bill Flick Brandy Finney, Michelle McConnell, Christina Rogers Liz Palma Julie Koh, Vicki and Robert Varney, David Koh Dan Adams Joe Palma Joe Palma Kendall Johnson Joe Palma Kimberly Wright, Joe Palma Kimberly Wright Joe Palma Kimberly Wright Kimberly Wright Queena Amore Kimberly Wright Chris Lackey Tommy Miles Dancing in the streets Joe Palma with daughter Bella Joe Palma's #1 fan, daughter Bella, hugs her dad as he performs Kimberly Wright, Joe Palma Queena Amore Queena Amore Mike Palma Joe Palma, Queena Amore Kimberly Wright Joe Palma Queena Amore, Joe Palma Bella Palma Joe Palma, Kimberly Wright