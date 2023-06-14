BLOOMINGTON — American rock band Living Colour will perform at The Castle Theatre at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 16.
The New York City band was formed in 1984 and consists of guitarist Vernon Reid, lead vocalist Corey Glover, drummer Will Calhoun and bassist Doug Wimbish.
They have won two Grammys for best hard rock performance, as well as three MTV Video Music Awards.
The group is best known for the songs "Cult of Personality," "Glamour Boy," "Love Rears Its Ugly Head" and more.
Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday on the Castle's website. Tickets start at $28. The show is for those ages 18 and up.
