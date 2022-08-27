Leah Marlene wows 5,000 fans at Normal homecoming show

NORMAL — As thousands of people cheered and chanted her name during a homecoming concert at the Corn Crib stadium on Saturday, "American Idol" finalist Leah Marlene had only one question.

"By the sounds of it, I think we're feeling pretty good tonight, am I right?" she asked.

By estimate of the concert's promoter, at least 5,000 people representing 35 states were feeling good about supporting the 21-year-old singer and songwriter as she embarks on the next step of her career in Los Angeles.

Marlene told the crowd after performing three songs that she was incredibly grateful for the support.

"I just want to make music that I care about and I feel with every ounce of my being and share that with the world," Marlene said.

Nick LeRoy, owner and CEO of the NTL Productions, said he has known Marlene for years and was humbled to help organize the concert. His goal was to sell 2,500 tickets but attendance was at least double that, he added. Over 100 staff members were also working the show, along with EMT and firefighter teams.

"I don't think Bloomington-Normal has had something quite like this in many, many years," LeRoy said.

Jordan Thomas and Alex Neff traveled from St. Louis to Normal on Saturday to watch Marlene perform and said they were fans of her unique sound.

"I like the type of music she plays, the alternative type of music," Thomas said.

Marlene said felt like her heart exploded after meeting some of the fans who arrived early for the show, and she wanted to hug all of them.

Marlene's fellow Season 20 contestant Fritz Hager, who placed in the top five, opened the show at 7 p.m. with a number of songs, including one Marlene helped him write the lyrics for.

Season 16 winner Maddie Poppe followed and played several original songs, including her latest single, "Peace of Mind." She also mixed things up with covers of "I Will Survive" by Gloria Gaynor and "Brand New Key" by Melanie.

April Brucker of El Paso said she had no idea who Marlene was until she heard advertisements that a resident of Bloomington-Normal would be on "American Idol." Since then, Brucker said she has become a fan of Marlene's quirkiness.

"She's just kind of out there a little bit and I like living my dreams through her," Brucker said.

Marlene, a Normal native, placed third in the 20th season of "American Idol" behind Huntergirl and season winner Noah Thompson.

Marlene said "American Idol" was the best experience of her life, but her path after the show has been difficult and filled with hard work and mental breakdowns.

However, she said it's been very healing to continue writing music she cares about.

"And this is just the very beginning of a very long and organic growth process to come," Marlene said.

Although "American Idol" revealed her name and talent to the world, not all of Marlene's fans came from her TV appearance.

Carrington Gray of Pontiac, who was with a group of four other friends to enjoy the concert, said she first became a fan of Marlene after one of her performances at CRAFTED in Bloomington.

"We just had the feeling that she's going to make it big one day," Gray said. "And we got her signed CD and everything and it was a really good blast."

Once Marlene appeared on "American Idol," Gray said she and her friends voted for her every week and attended her hometown concert in uptown Normal in May.

"As her 'American Idol' journey ended and now she's here, we just want to support her as best as we can and just give her all of the love and attention she deserves because she's awesome," Gray said.

Shannon Fox of Bloomington said it is neat to see someone from her hometown follow her dreams and she hopes that Marlene succeeds.