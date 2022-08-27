Leah Marlene wows 5,000 fans at Normal homecoming show

NORMAL — As thousands of people cheered and chanted her name during a homecoming concert at the Corn Crib stadium on Saturday, "American Idol"
finalist Leah Marlene had only one question.
"By the sounds of it, I think we're feeling pretty good tonight, am I right?" she asked.
By estimate of the concert's promoter, at least 5,000 people representing 35 states were feeling good about supporting the 21-year-old singer and songwriter as she embarks on the next step of her career in Los Angeles.
Marlene told the crowd after performing three songs that she was incredibly grateful for the support.
"I just want to make music that I care about and I feel with every ounce of my being and share that with the world," Marlene said.
Nick LeRoy, owner and CEO of the NTL Productions, said he has known Marlene for years and was humbled to help organize the concert. His goal was to sell 2,500 tickets but attendance was at least double that, he added. Over 100 staff members were also working the show, along with EMT and firefighter teams.
"I don't think Bloomington-Normal has had something quite like this in many, many years," LeRoy said.
Jordan Thomas and Alex Neff traveled from St. Louis to Normal on Saturday to watch Marlene perform and said they were fans of her unique sound.
"I like the type of music she plays, the alternative type of music," Thomas said.
Marlene said felt like her heart exploded after meeting some of the fans who arrived early for the show, and she wanted to hug all of them.
Marlene's fellow Season 20 contestant Fritz Hager, who placed in the top five, opened the show at 7 p.m. with a number of songs, including one Marlene helped him write the lyrics for.
Season 16 winner Maddie Poppe followed and played several original songs, including her latest single, "Peace of Mind." She also mixed things up with covers of "I Will Survive" by Gloria Gaynor and "Brand New Key" by Melanie.
April Brucker of El Paso said she had no idea who Marlene was until she heard advertisements that a resident of Bloomington-Normal would be on "American Idol." Since then, Brucker said she has become a fan of Marlene's quirkiness.
"She's just kind of out there a little bit and I like living my dreams through her," Brucker said.
Marlene, a Normal native, placed third in the 20th season of "American Idol" behind Huntergirl and season winner Noah Thompson.
Marlene said "American Idol" was the best experience of her life, but her path after the show has been difficult and filled with hard work and mental breakdowns.
However, she said it's been very healing to continue writing music she cares about.
"And this is just the very beginning of a very long and organic growth process to come," Marlene said.
Although "American Idol" revealed her name and talent to the world, not all of Marlene's fans came from her TV appearance.
Carrington Gray of Pontiac, who was with a group of four other friends to enjoy the concert, said she first became a fan of Marlene after one of her performances at CRAFTED in Bloomington.
"We just had the feeling that she's going to make it big one day," Gray said. "And we got her signed CD and everything and it was a really good blast."
Once Marlene appeared on "American Idol," Gray said she and her friends voted for her every week and attended her hometown concert in uptown Normal in May.
"As her 'American Idol' journey ended and now she's here, we just want to support her as best as we can and just give her all of the love and attention she deserves because she's awesome," Gray said.
Shannon Fox of Bloomington said it is neat to see someone from her hometown follow her dreams and she hopes that Marlene succeeds.
Photos: Leah Marlene's 'American Idol' journey
'Firework' - May 22
Leah Marlene performs "Firework," accompanied by her dad, Derry Grehan, on guitar, during the "American Idol" finale on Sunday night.
ERIC MCCANDLESS, ABC
'Flowers' - May 22
Leah Marlene performs her original song, "Flowers," on "American Idol" on Sunday.
ERIC MCCANDLESS, ABC
'Firework' - May 22
Leah Marlene performs "Firework" on "American Idol" on Sunday.
ERIC MCCANDLESS, ABC
'Flowers' - May 22
Leah Marlene talks with "American Idol" host Ryan Seacrest about the significance of her song, "Flowers," after she performed it on the show's finale Sunday.
ERIC MCCANDLESS, ABC
'Cover Me' - May 22
Leah Marlene asks audience members to vote for her during the "American Idol" finale on Sunday.
ERIC MCCANDLESS, ABC
'Firework' - May 22
Katy Perry, left, and Leah Marlene embrace after the two performed a duet version of Perry's hit song, "Firework."
ERIC MCCANDLESS, ABC
'Firework' - May 22
Katy Perry, left, and Leah Marlene perform Perry's song "Firework" on "American Idol" on Sunday.
ERIC MCCANDLESS, ABC
'Cover Me' - May 22
Leah Marlene performs "Cover Me" on "American Idol."
ERIC MCCANDLESS, ABC
'Flowers' - May 22
Leah Marlene performs her recent single, "Flowers," on "American Idol" on Sunday. She has said she wrote the song in December about her journey with mental health issues.
ERIC MCCANDLESS, ABC
'American Idol' - May 15
Leah Marlene chats with "American Idol" host Ryan Seacrest during the show on Sunday.
ERIC MCCANDLESS, ABC
'American Idol' - May 15
Leah Marlene, center, takes a photo with her fellow "American Idol" finalists, as well as judges Katy Perry, Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan, and host Ryan Seacrest.
ERIC MCCANDLESS, ABC
'American Idol' - May 15
Leah Marlene falls to the ground in shock after she was chosen as one of the final three competitors on this season of "American Idol."
ERIC MCCANDLESS, ABC
'American Idol' - May 15
Leah Marlene is hugged by Fritz Hager while Nicolina looks on during the final moments of Sunday's "American Idol" episode. Host Ryan Seacrest, left, had just announced that voters chose Marlene out of those three to move forward.
ERIC MCCANDLESS, ABC
'American Idol' - May 15
"American Idol" host Ryan Seacrest, from left, poses with top finalists Leah Marlene, Noah Thompson and HunterGirl on Sunday.
ERIC MCCANDLESS, ABC
'I'll Stand by You' - May 15
Leah Marlene performs "I'll Stand By You" on "American Idol" on Sunday.
ERIC MCCANDLESS, ABC
'American Idol' - May 15
Leah Marlene interacts with "American Idol" judges after performing "Separate Ways (Worlds Apart)" by Journey on May 15.
ERIC MCCANDLESS, ABC
'Sanctuary' - May 8
Leah Marlene performs "Sanctuary" to reach the "American Idol" top five on Sunday, May 8.
RAYMOND LIU, ABC
'Sanctuary' - May 8
"American Idol" judges Luke Bryan, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie give Leah Marlene a standing ovation on Sunday, May 8.
RAYMOND LIU, ABC
'Sanctuary' - May 8
Leah Marlene performs "Sanctuary" to reach the "American Idol" top five on Sunday, May 8.
RAYMOND LIU, ABC
'Electric Love'
Leah Marlene interacts with a band member as she performs "Electric Love" on "American Idol" on Sunday.
RAYMOND LIU, ABC
'Electric Love'
Leah Marlene belts "Electric Love" by BØRNS, her choice for Sunday's TikTok-themed challenge on "American Idol."
RAYMOND LIU, ABC
Leah Marlene and dad Derry Grehan
Derry Grehan and daughter Leah Marlene, a top seven contestant on "American Idol," pose during a visit to Disneyland last week.
ERIC MCCANDLESS, ABC
Leah Marlene and dad Derry Grehan
Leah Marlene and dad Derry Grehan laugh during a visit to Disneyland last week. Grehan, lead guitarist for the band Honeymoon Suite, taught his daughter how to play guitar and piano, and also shared a passion for songwriting with her.
ERIC MCCANDLESS, ABC
Leah Marlene at Disneyland
Leah Marlene is showing during "American Idol" filming for the show's Disney-themed episode.
ERIC MCCANDLESS, ABC
Leah Marlene and Derek Hough
Leah Marlene poses with celebrity coach Derek Hough during filming for the Disney-themed episode of "American Idol."
ERIC MCCANDLESS, ABC
Leah Marlene and Derek Hough
Leah Marlene interacts with celebrity coach Derek Hough during filming for the Disney-themed episode of "American Idol."
ERIC MCCANDLESS, ABC
Leah Marlene - May 1
Leah Marlene sings "When She Loved Me" from "Toy Story 2" during "American Idol" on Sunday. The performance paved her way to the show's top seven contestants.
RAYMOND LIU, ABC
Leah Marlene and dad Derry Grehan
Leah Marlene and dad Derry Grehan ride a rollercoaster during filming for the Disney-themed episode of "American Idol."
ERIC MCCANDLESS, ABC
Leah Marlene - May 1
Leah Marlene performs "When She Loved Me" during "American Idol" on Sunday, May 1.
RAYMOND LIU, ABC
Pixar Pier
Leah Marlene poses at Disneyland during filming for the "American Idol" Disney-themed episode. The 20-year-old Normal native told The Pantagraph that she "didn't really grow up on Disney movies, so it was fun to experience the magic."
RICHARD HARBAUGH, ABC
Pixar Pier
Leah Marlene poses at Disneyland during filming for the "American Idol" Disney-themed episode.
RICHARD HARBAUGH, ABC
American Idol - ... Bruno
Nicolina, Leah Marlene, Lady K, HunterGirl and Emyrson Flora perform in the opening for "American Idol" on Sunday.
RAYMOND LIU, ABC
Bruno
Emyrson Flora, Christian Guardino and Leah Marlene are shown onstage on "American Idol" on Sunday.
RAYMOND LIU, ABC
Leah Marlene - 'Make You Feel My Love'
Leah Marlene performs "Make You Feel My Love" to reach the "American Idol" top 10 on April 25.
ERIC MCCANDLESS, ABC
Leah Marlene - "Happy Together"
Leah Marlene performs "Happy Together" on "American Idol" on April 24.
ERIN MCCANDLESS, ABC
Leah Marlene - top 11
Leah Marlene reacts to the news that voters chose her to be among the top 11 "American Idol" contestants.
ERIN MCCANDLESS, ABC
Leah Marlene - April 14
Leah Marlene, shown during her April 18 performance, made it to the top 14 contestants in "American Idol."
ERIC MCCANDLESS, ABC
Leah Marlene - April 17
Leah Marlene performs on "American Idol" on April 17.
CHRISTOPHER WILLARD, ABC
Leah Marlene - Audition
Normal-raised Leah Marlene is shown during her audition for this season's "American Idol" contest.
Provided by American Idol
