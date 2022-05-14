Leah Marlene releases new song ahead of 'Idol' next round

Normal native Leah Marlene is set to compete Sunday for the chance to reach the "American Idol" final round.

The penultimate episode of the season sees Marlene competing alongside remaining performers HunterGirl, Nicolina, Fritz Hager and Noah Thompson. Back home in Central Illinois, supporters plan to gather for a watch party at Normal West High School, where Marlene graduated in 2019.

The 20-year-old singer-songwriter also found time last week to release a new single. Here's the latest.

New song

Released Friday on various streaming and digital music platforms, "Flowers" was described by Marlene as "a letter of encouragement to my past self."

In a video posted on social media, Marlene said she wrote the upbeat track about how "even just a year ago, I was still in the depths of a very long and hard mental health battle," she said. "And here I am today, literally at the healthiest place I've ever been in, chasing my dreams at the highest level."

She said she wanted to share the message that "there is always hope, and there is always a way out."

The song calls on a visual metaphor to communicate that message. "Even the pavement gives way to the flowers," she sings in the chorus. "When you're 6 feet under, it's hard to hear the fracture."

Visit https://LeahMarlene.lnk.to/Flowers to stream or download the song.

Watch party

Normal West plans to host a pre-party in the south parking lot of the school, 501 N. Parkside Rd. in Normal, from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Sunday. Attractions include food trucks and concessions, face painting and games. The pre-party is free to attend.

Tickets to the watch party itself cost $2. Doors to the gym open at 6:30 p.m. The show airs from 7 to 9 p.m.

Visit bit.ly/leahwatchparty to buy tickets online.

How to vote

Throughout the show's run, voters have been able to cast 10 ballots through each of three different methods. To support Marlene, you can do the following after the show starts at 7 p.m.

Go to americanidol.com/vote

Use the American Idol app

Text 6 to 21523

