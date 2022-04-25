Leah Marlene reaches 'American Idol' top 10

Normal native Leah Marlene has reached the "American Idol" top 10.

Voters chose Marlene among nine top contestants to advance on Monday, and judges selected the 10th finalist in a surprise move in the last seconds of the show.

The 20-year-old singer-songwriter performed "Make You Feel My Love" by Bob Dylan. Judges Katy Perry, Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan praised her stage presence and skill, offering comparisons to seasoned musicians Alison Krauss and Emmylou Harris.

"If I could go get a 12-foot ladder and stand on top of that for your standing ovation, that's what I want to do," Bryan told Marlene after the performance.

As part of the episode's theme, each contestant was asked to choose one song from three selected by the show's judges — without knowing, until after the performance, which judge chose which song.

Marlene's other options were "Steve McQueen" by Sheryl Crow and "The First Cut is the Deepest" by Cat Stevens. She correctly guessed that Perry had chosen the Dylan song.

"It was a big canvas for you to do your thing and just hold the room in the palm of your hand, like you do so well," Perry told Marlene.

Leah Marlene grew up in Normal with a childhood heavily influenced by music — her father is Derry Grehan, lead guitarist of Canadian rock band Honeymoon Suite — and got her start performing in uptown Normal by the age of 9. Events like the Sugar Creek Arts Festival and the Sweet Corn Circus offered her an early spotlight.

The 2019 Normal West High graduate is set to return to at least one local stage this summer as part of the Saturdays on the Square concert series in downtown Bloomington. She is set to join Dan Hubbard on July 16 for a full-band experience.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0