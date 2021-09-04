Kalu and the Electric Joint, Little Victory light up downtown Bloomington

Little Victory, of Chicago, provided the opening performance on Saturday. Guitarist and singer Vince Camerano told The Pantagraph their music is “soulful blues, with a little rock and rock intertwined.”
“I like to say it’s a time machine,” said vocalist Erica Camerano.
The guitarist said he was ready to finalize their outdoor shows.
“It’s going to get cold soon,” Vince Camerano said. “This is our kickoff. We’re kicking off the fall season with our show tonight.”
Erica Camerano said she’d like people to feel good while hearing their music.
“I’m just hoping for people to forget all the chaos in the world,” said drummer Ryan Birkett.
Dan Adams, president of Pantagraph Media, said having the show on Labor Day weekend was a great way to get people who stayed in this weekend to go out.
“With this weekend, the winter starts to set in and the summer starts to shut down,” Adams said. “It’s a great time to get out and enjoy the downtown square.”
Bloomington’s Scott Ely said he’s been trying to catch a downtown show all summer.
“I made a point to come out,” he said before the show.
Ely said he’s originally from Cincinnati, where he’s seen downtown concerts before. However, he said Bloomington “has all the local hometown flavor.”
He also said Bloomington goes out of its way to give people something to do that’s free, and to promote community and togetherness. He mentioned visiting the farmers market earlier that day and buying lamb for himself and bones for his dog.
“I’m a double shot. I came here this morning and I’m here again tonight.”
The band Great Peacock plays July 31 in downtown Bloomington as part of the at Saturdays on the Square concert series.
The North Mississippi Allstars rehearse before their Saturday evening performance in downtown Bloomington.
Althea Grace, headliner of the first Castle Theatre and Pantagraph Media Saturdays on the Square event, Facetimes with her daughter, Lennon, before the show.
The Grammy-nominated North Mississippi Allstars headlined the third Saturdays on the Square concert on Saturday night, with crowds gathering early in the evening to secure seating. The fourth and last free concert on the museum square in downtown Bloomington will be Sept. 4
DeeOhGee and Grammy-nominated North Mississippi Allstars drew fans from throughout Central Illinois on Saturday night to the third Saturdays on the Square concert presented by The Castle Theatre and Pantagraph Media.
The band Great Peacock plays July 31 in downtown Bloomington as part of the at Saturdays on the Square concert series. The series continues with the North Mississippi Allstars on Aug. 14.
The North Mississippi Allstars rehearse before their Saturday evening performance in downtown Bloomington. Seating begins at 6 p.m. and music starts at 7 p.m. for this week's installment of the Saturdays on the Square concert series. Admission is free.
Crowds sit on the McLean County Museum of History grounds for the third of four Saturdays on the Square concerts presented by The Castle Theatre and Pantagraph Media.
Althea Grace, headliner of the first Castle Theatre and Pantagraph Media Saturdays on the Square event, Facetimes with her daughter, Lennon, before the show. Saturdays on the Square is a free event held on the museum square in downtown Bloomington.
The Grammy-nominated North Mississippi Allstars headlined the third Saturdays on the Square concert on Saturday night, with crowds gathering early in the evening to secure seating. The fourth and last free concert on the museum square in downtown Bloomington will be Sept. 4
DeeOhGee and Grammy-nominated North Mississippi Allstars drew fans from throughout Central Illinois on Saturday night to the third Saturdays on the Square concert presented by The Castle Theatre and Pantagraph Media. This is the third of four concerts held on the museum square in downtown Bloomington. The final concert will be Sept. 4.
From left to right, Vince Camerano, Erica Camerano and Ryan Birkett open up for the final Saturdays at the Square concert series on Saturday in downtown Bloomington. Their Chicago-based band, Little Victory, performed before Kalu and the Electric Joint.