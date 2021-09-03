Kalu and the Electric Joint closes out downtown Bloomington concert series

BLOOMINGTON — Celebrating life and good vibes, evoking love and positivity: That's the message behind Kalu and the Electric Joint's soulful lyrics and beats.

Blending the rhythms from frontman Kalu James' home in West Africa with American rock and roll, the Austin, Texas-based band promises a compelling show.

“We call it psychedelic soul, which is a combination of rhythms from where I grew up and American soul and rock 'n' roll," said James. "The message is always about love, tolerance and community. It’s very much the human condition and human stories that I am inspired to write about.”

Kalu and the Electric Joint will bring their unique sound to downtown Bloomington for the last installment of Saturdays on the Square, a free outdoor concert series.

Saturdays on the Square is hosted by Pantagraph Media, The Castle Theatre and the City of Bloomington. The concert will be held on the museum square, 200 N. Main St. in downtown Bloomington, with seating starting at 6 p.m. and music at 7 p.m.

"This Saturday’s concert is somewhat bittersweet,” said Dan Adams, Pantagraph Media president. “I am sad that our concert series is coming to an end, because we have had such a great turnout for our three previous concerts. It was amazing to see so many people out enjoying live music in downtown Bloomington."

Both Adams and Castle Theatre owner Rory O'Connor said they hope to expand the concert series next summer, bringing in new talent for people to enjoy in downtown Bloomington.

"Our support from the sponsors is really what made this happen," said Adams. "Not only the city, not only the Castle, but the sponsors who helped put this forward.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

"Each one of them is passionate about bringing people out, bringing people from downtown, and getting people outside to enjoy a venue that they haven’t been able to enjoy for a year and a half."

Kalu and the Electric Joint started in 2009 when James and guitarist Jonathan "JT" Holt came together. The artists take inspiration from Nigerian beats, where James immigrated from at age 18, with American soul and rock 'n' roll.

The band released its first album, "Time Undone," in 2017 and has played at festivals such as Bonnaroo, Panic en la Playa and SweetWater 420 Fest.

Like many artists, James and Holt have pushed through the pandemic to create new art and sounds for listeners, aiming to promote positive vibes during an otherwise dark time.

"We were able to slow down, recalibrate and get back to the basics of what it all is about, which is music," James said. He acknowledged the privilege he has from an immigrant's perspective "pushes me to be able to remain creative and humble and to put good vibes out there in the middle of something that is currently going on."

The band has released three singles during the pandemic, with an upcoming album to be announced. Most recently, the band released its third single, "Downfall," which tells the life and story of Martin Luther King Jr. The song is available on Spotify.

Of Saturday's performance, James said he is "stoked to be a part of the event."

O'Connor said, “I think the talent is going to be exceptional just like it has been throughout the series, and hopefully just another beautiful night in downtown. The community coming together is the kind of city we always envisioned it being, and if we can help promote that and be a part of it, then all the better.”

Contact Sierra Henry at 309-820-3234. Follow her on Twitter: @pg_sierrahenry.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Stay up-to-date on what's happening Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.