Jazz legend Dave Brubeck's sons plan Bloomington concert

BLOOMINGTON — The sons of jazz legend Dave Brubeck are playing in Bloomington to celebrate the storied career of their late father.

The Brubeck Brothers Quartet, comprised of Chris and Dan Brubeck, are playing the Bloomington Center for the Performing Arts at 7:30 p.m. on Nov. 12.

Dave Brubeck, who died in 2021 at 91, was a prolific jazz pianist and composer, often experimenting with time signatures and innovative forms. His "Take 5," composed with alto sax player Paul Desmond, has become a jazz standard.

His sons recorded with their father from the 1970s on. Their quartet is includes guitarist Mike DeMicco and pianist Chuck Lamb.

