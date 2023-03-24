ISU's Red Note festival to showcase new music next week

NORMAL — Composers and musicians will gather at Illinois State University next week to celebrate and learn about their art.

The annual Red Note New Music Festival starts Sunday and features daily public events through Thursday, including performances by small and large groups. There will be additional workshops and other events for students and visiting artists throughout the week.

This year’s guest composers are Melinda Wagner and George Tsontakis, both internationally awarded artists. Guest ensembles are the Momenta Quartet from New York City, Utari from Japan and Trio Diorama from Chicago.

“I am especially looking forward to seeing our guest composers, George Tsontakis and Melinda Wagner, as they provide guidance to our composition students and to the participants in the Student Composition Workshop,” ISU Professor of Music Theory and Composition Carl Schimmel said in an email to The Pantagraph. “Having been his student at the Aspen Music Festival, I know that (Tsontakis) will be a fantastic mentor to the students, and Melinda Wagner is known as an outstanding pedagogue as well."

The first concert, at 8 p.m. Monday at the Normal Theater, will be the first time Red Note hosts an event off campus, Schimmel said. It will feature Utari, a duo of sister percussionists from Japan.

Red Note also includes a composition competition, open across all ages and around the world. It is judged by ISU faculty, along with other guest judges.

This year’s winners are Max Grafe of Wallkill, New York, for ”Quintet for clarinet, strings and piano,” for the chamber ensemble category; Sam Wu of Melbourne, Australia, for “Hydrosphere,” for the full orchestra category; and Adrian Wong of Ho Man Tin, Hong Kong, for “Absalom” for the chorus category. A full list of runners-up and honorable mentions can be found under the competition page of finearts.illinoisstate.edu/events-activities/red-note.

All of the public events will be livestreamed at finearts.illinoisstate.edu/live.

“The final concert, on Thursday evening, is sure to be exciting — it will be held in the Center for the Performing Arts and will feature the ISU Symphony Orchestra and Concert Choir in music by the competition winners and by our guest composers,” Schimmel said. “I hope that members of the community are able to check out some of these world-class performances.”

Red Note New Music Festival public events All events will also be livestreamed at finearts.illinoisstate.edu/live. Sunday, March 26: Utari Duo and music for film, 8 p.m., Normal Theater Monday, March 27: Momenta Quartet, 8 p.m., Kemp Recital Hall Tuesday, March 28: Music of George Tsontakis and Melinda Wagner, 8 p.m., Kemp Recital Hall Wednesday, March 29: Student Workshop Premieres with Momenta Quartet and Utari Duo, 8 p.m., Kemp Recital Hall Thursday, March 30: Illinois State University Symphony Orchestra and Chorus performing winning works from the competition and guest composers, 8 p.m., Center for the Performing Arts Concert Hall