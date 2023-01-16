Irish folk band The High Kings coming to BCPA

BLOOMINGTON — Irish folk band The High Kings are slated to perform at the Bloomington Center for the Performing Arts this summer, the city announced Monday.

The performance is set for 7:30 p.m. Friday, July 7. Tickets range from $28 to $49.

The multiplatinum-selling group formed in Dublin in 2008. Members Darren Holden, Finbarr Clancy, Brian Dunphy, and Paul O’Brien play 13 instruments between them, including the traditional Irish bodhran drum, the city said in announcing the Bloomington event.

The group has performed for two U.S. presidents, Barack Obama in 2012 and George W. Bush in 2009.

Tickets go on sale online at artsblooming.org, by phone at 309-434-2777 or the BCPA Ticket office, 600 N. East St., Bloomington.