NORMAL — A recent inductee to the Alabama Music Hall of Fame will speak this week at an event that is free and open to the public in Uptown Normal.
University Galleries will present the lecture from Henry Panion III as part of The David B. Williams Creative Technologies Visiting Artist Series on Thursday, April 20. The event will take place at 7 p.m. inside the galleries at 11 Uptown Circle, Normal.
Panion is a producer, composer, arranger, orchestrator, conductor and educator. He will present a public lecture titled, "So You Want to Be in the Entertainment Industry."
He was recently inducted into the Alabama Music Hall of Fame. He will be visiting Illinois State University's campus as part of the series starting Tuesday through Thursday.
Panion has worked in several music genres and with many stars, and with more than 50 different symphony orchestras from across the globe.
Photos: Eastern Illinois University faculty strike
University Professionals of Illinois President and Illinois Federation of Teachers Vice President of Higher Education John Miller speaks during a rally for striking Eastern Illinois University faculty and academic support professionals on Thursday at Morton Park in Charleston.
Billy Hung, lead negotiator for the Eastern Illinois University chapter of University Professionals of Illinois' bargaining team, speaks during the rally on Thursday at Morton Park Pavilion in Charleston.
Eastern Illinois University students Theo Edwards, at left, and Jason Farias hold signs of support for the striking faculty and academic support professionals April 6 at Morton Park in Charleston.
Senior Cori Hoekstra, a special education and elementary education major from Homewood, center, speaks in support of the striking faculty and academic support professionals on Thursday during a rally at Morton Park in Charleston.
University Professionals of Illinois 4100 President John Miller, center right, talks to Eastern Illinois University senior Jose Cooper, a special education major from Northlake, about his support of striking faculty and academic support professionals during a rally at Morton Park in Charleston on Thursday.
A crowd gathers to listen to University Professionals of Illinois President and Illinois Federation of Teachers Vice President of Higher Education John Miller during a rally for striking Eastern Illinois University faculty and academic support professionals on April 6 at Morton Park.
A crowd gathers to listen to University Professionals of Illinois President and Illinois Federation of Teachers Vice President of Higher Education John Miller speak during a rally for striking Eastern Illinois University faculty and academic support professionals on Thursday at Morton Park.
A crowd gathers to listen to University Professionals of Illinois President and Illinois Federation of Teachers Vice President of Higher Education John Miller speak during a rally for striking Eastern Illinois University faculty and academic support professionals on Thursday at Morton Park.
Union members march in support of striking Eastern Illinois University faculty and academic support professionals on Thursday in Charleston.
Union members hold signs of support for striking Eastern Illinois University faculty and academic support professionals on Thursday in Charleston.
Union members hold signs of support for the striking Eastern Illinois University faculty and academic support professionals on Thursday in Charleston.
Union members hold signs of support for striking Eastern Illinois University faculty and academic support professionals in Charleston.
Union members hold signs of support for striking Eastern Illinois University faculty and academic support professionals on Thursday in Charleston.
Union members hold signs of support for striking Eastern Illinois University faculty and academic support professionals on Thursday in Charleston.
Union members hold signs of support for striking Eastern Illinois University faculty and academic support professionals on Thursday in Charleston.
