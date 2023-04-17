NORMAL — A recent inductee to the Alabama Music Hall of Fame will speak this week at an event that is free and open to the public in Uptown Normal.

University Galleries will present the lecture from Henry Panion III as part of The David B. Williams Creative Technologies Visiting Artist Series on Thursday, April 20. The event will take place at 7 p.m. inside the galleries at 11 Uptown Circle, Normal.

Panion is a producer, composer, arranger, orchestrator, conductor and educator. He will present a public lecture titled, "So You Want to Be in the Entertainment Industry."

He was recently inducted into the Alabama Music Hall of Fame. He will be visiting Illinois State University's campus as part of the series starting Tuesday through Thursday.

Panion has worked in several music genres and with many stars, and with more than 50 different symphony orchestras from across the globe.

Photos: Eastern Illinois University faculty strike