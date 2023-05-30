Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

BLOOMINGTON — The Illinois Symphony Orchestra has announced the final four candidates in its search for a permanent music director to succeed previous director Ken Lam, according to a Tuesday announcement.

The finalists were chosen in a search that began at the beginning of the year and was conducted by ISO musicians, board members and the symphony's co-chairs, Daniel Brownstone of Bloomington and Patricia Rushing of Springfield.

During the 2023-24 season, each of the four candidates will conduct two shows in Bloomington-Normal and two shows in Springfield.

The finalists are, in alphabetical order:

Yaniv Dinur: Music Director of the New Bedford Symphony Orchestra and Resident Conductor of the Milwaukee Symphony

Taichi Fukumura: Assistant Conductor of the Fort Worth Symphony Orcherstra

Tania Miller: Music Director Emerita of Canada's Victoria Symphony and interim Principal Conductor of the Rhode Island Philharmonic

Naomi Woo: Artistic Partner at the Orchestre Metropolitain in Montreal, Quebec, Canada

Orchestra Executive Director Trevor Orthmann said the selection committee will take input from the musicians and board members, but audience members also will have an opportunity to complete surveys after each of the candidate's scheduled performance.

In the announcement, Amanda Hudnall, second clarinetist and search committee member, said the upcoming season is a chance to experience the conductors' "unique musical personalities at the podium."

Performance Dates

Illinois Symphony Orchestra - Taichi Fukumura

7:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 20, UIS Performing Arts Center, Springfield

7:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 21, ISU Center for the Performing Arts, Normal

Illinois Symphony Orchestra - Yaniv Dinur

7:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 4, ISU Center for the Performing Arts, Normal

3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 5, UIS Performing Arts Center, Springfield

Illinois Symphony Chamber Orchestra - Naomi Woo

7:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 1, First Presbyterian Church, Springfield

7:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 2, Second Presbyterian Church, Bloomington

Holiday Pops in the Heartland - Taichi Fukumura

7:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 15, UIS Performing Arts Center, Springfield

7:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 16, ISU Center for the Performing Arts, Normal

Illinois Symphony Orchestra Family Pops - Yaniv Dinur

7:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 26, UIS Performing Arts Center, Springfield

7:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 27, ISU Center for the Performing Arts, Normal

Illinois Symphony Orchestra - Tania Miller

7:30 p.m., Friday, Feb. 16, UIS Performing Arts Center, Springfield

7:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 17, ISU Center for the Performing Arts, Normal

Illinois Symphony Chamber Orchestra - Tania Miller

7:30 p.m. Friday, April 12, First Presbyterian Church, Springfield

7:30 p.m. Saturday, April 13, Second Presbyterian Church, Bloomington

Illinois Symphony Orchestra - Naomi Woo

7:30 p.m. Friday, May 3, UIS Performing Arts Center, Springfield

7:30 p.m. Saturday, May 4, ISU Center for the Performing Arts, Normal

