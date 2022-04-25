'Doctors in Concert' fundraiser set for Children’s Discovery Museum

After two years of virtual events, the Children’s Discovery Museum’s “Doctors in Concert” fundraiser returns in person at 6 p.m. Friday at the DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel in Bloomington.

Tickets are $50 and are on sale through Wednesday at childrensdiscoverymuseum.net. A silent auction is already underway online.

Presented by OSF HealthCare Children’s Hospital of Illinois, the event features musical performances by physicians as well as cocktails and heavy hors d’oeuvres. Proceeds support health-related playful learning initiatives at the museum.

