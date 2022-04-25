 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
'Doctors in Concert' fundraiser set for Children's Discovery Museum

092921-blm-loc-4exhibit (copy)

Margaux Ibarra Bernard, 3, left, learns about stethoscopes from her mother, Charlotte, Bloomington, in the Healthy Me! exhibit at the Children's Discovery Museum in September 2021.

 DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH

After two years of virtual events, the Children’s Discovery Museum’s “Doctors in Concert” fundraiser returns in person at 6 p.m. Friday at the DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel in Bloomington.

Tickets are $50 and are on sale through Wednesday at childrensdiscoverymuseum.net. A silent auction is already underway online. 

Presented by OSF HealthCare Children’s Hospital of Illinois, the event features musical performances by physicians as well as cocktails and heavy hors d’oeuvres. Proceeds support health-related playful learning initiatives at the museum. 

