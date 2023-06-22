BLOOMINGTON — The McLean County Fair's fifth annual "Ya Bud" country music festival night will feature country singer Dylan Scott on the grandstand at 7 p.m. Friday, July 28.

Scott is known for hit songs like "Crazy Over Me," "My Girl," "Hooked," "Nobody" and "New Truck."

He will be joined by fellow country singer Matt Schuster.

Tickets for the show are on sale now and range from $10 to $127, including $10 for general admission track, $20 for general admission standing, and $127 for VIP. Those prices will be available through Saturday, July 1. Music festival tickets include fair admission. Children ages 3 and younger get in free.

VIP tickets include all food and drink, including alcohol, within the VIP tent only. VIP tickets also include VIP parking and party pit access.

The Ya Bud Club benefits the David D. Stiles Scholarship Fund.

Visit tickets.mcleancountyfair.org for more information.

