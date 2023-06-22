BLOOMINGTON — The McLean County Fair's fifth annual "Ya Bud" country music festival night will feature country singer Dylan Scott on the grandstand at 7 p.m. Friday, July 28.
Scott is known for hit songs like "Crazy Over Me," "My Girl," "Hooked," "Nobody" and "New Truck."
He will be joined by fellow country singer Matt Schuster.
Tickets for the show are on sale now and range from $10 to $127, including $10 for general admission track, $20 for general admission standing, and $127 for VIP. Those prices will be available through Saturday, July 1. Music festival tickets include fair admission. Children ages 3 and younger get in free.
VIP tickets include all food and drink, including alcohol, within the VIP tent only. VIP tickets also include VIP parking and party pit access.
The Ya Bud Club benefits the David D. Stiles Scholarship Fund.
Visit
tickets.mcleancountyfair.org for more information.
The McLean County Fair continued this weekend with children and families participating in a plethora of 4-H show events ranging in visual arts, aerospace, crops and livestock.
Photos: Preserving agriculture at the McLean County Fair for our children
Annabelle Sutter, 9, Danvers, was disturbed from her art project by her Jersey cow "Ronette" as they kept each other company at the 2021 McLean County Fair. Sutter brought home a ribbon for reserve grand champion. She is a member of the Hudson Ag 4-H Club.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
Eloise Bosquet, 9, Bloomington, milks a mechanical cow in the Food & Farm Fun Zone at the McLean County Fair on Friday.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
Madison Kraft, 18, of the Towanda and Bridle Path 4-H Clubs, prepares her goat for competition at the McLean County Fair on Friday.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
Chad Lawyer of Carlock helped out Madison Kraft of Towanda as he vacuumed her goat before going onto competition at the McLean County Fair, Friday, August 6, 2021.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
Actor Allan Adcock pushed swords through a box holding Mary Macaroni during one of the midway performances at the McLean County Fair, August 6, 2021.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
Eloise Bosquet, 9, Bloomington, pets a baby chick in the Food & Farm Fun Zone at the McLean County Fair on Friday.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
Morgan Mouser, 16, Downs, keeps track of her chicks as she tends a chick petting zoo during the Food & Farm Fun Zone at the McLean County Fair on Friday.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
Mary Macaroni, also know as Karen Burris of Chicago, pops out of a "sword in the box" magic trick to the amazement of children at the McLean County Fair, Friday, August 6, 2021. Burrs' partner, Allan Adcock, right, impaled the box with swords without injuring the star of the midway show.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
Gailen Smiley of Normal, left, takes a photo of his grandson, Abel, 3, while touring the antique tractor tent at the McLean County Fair, Thursday. The 22 tractors on display come from across McLean County and represent agricultural technology from 1935 to 1971.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
They still make corndogs at the McLean County Fair as Marlon Diaz, 6, Bloomington, treats himself to one for lunch Thursday. The fair runs through Sunday.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
Customers line up to buy lunch at food vendors' booths at the McLean County Fair Thursday.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
Greg Watkin, left, and Marlin Hendren, volunteers with the Gridley Golden Banners, moved around fans to cool off poultry cages at the McLean County Fair on Wednesday.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
Cody Lyon, who is studying agriculture at Heartland Community College, tried to size up the root systems on the winners of the hybrid field corn that was was on display at the McLean County Fair on Wednesday.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
Paula Sandage of Arrowsmith admires art displayed during the 4-H competition.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
FFA superintendent Diane Weer; Brittnay Haag, horticulture educator with University of Illinois Extension; and 4-H judge Diane Cook examine some of the entries in the flower arranging competition.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
Channing Durbin, 11, cleaned up his poultry cages as he showed ducks and chickens at the McLean County Fair on Wednesday.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
Landon Baker holds his Rhode Island Red rooster, "Dusty," as his sister, Jayden, cleans his feet before poultry judging at the McLean County Fair on Wednesday. 4-H exhibitors brought their entries to the fairgrounds for judging beginning Monday to reduce the potential spread of COVID-19.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
A colorful tropical bird painted by Abigail Wilson of the Olympia Pacesetters was recognized during the art exhibition at the McLean County Fair on Wednesday.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
Landon Baker removes his Rhode Island Red rooster, Dusty, from his cage before the poultry judging on Wednesday at the McLean county Fair. Some 4-H exhibitors brought their entries to the west Bloomington fairgrounds for judging beginning Monday to reduce the potential spread of COVID-19. Most of the animal exhibits arrived Wednesday, the day the fair officially opened. The fair runs through Sunday.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
IT'S COUNTY FAIR TIME
Isabella Crego of the Flanagan-Cornell FFA turns a fast corner during the pole bending competition at the McLean County Fair on on Tuesday. Horsemanship competition runs through Saturday.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
MCLEAN COUNTY FAIR PREP CONTINUES
McLean County Fair exhibitor Travis Rhode, 12, of Carlock, a member of the Hudson Ag 4-H club, sets up fans for his pigs at the fairgrounds on Monday. The fair opens Wednesday and runs until Sunday.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
Contact Olivia Jacobs at 309-820-3352. Follow Olivia on Twitter: @olivia___jacobs
