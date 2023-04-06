PAXTON — The Paxton Chamber of Commerce will host the Paxton Swine 'N Dine BBQ Contest & Festival on Sept. 16.

Headlining the downtown Paxton event will be the country music platinum-selling band of brothers Parmalee, with opener Frank Ray. Silver Lake, a local favorite, will also be opening the stage.

Parmalee is one of only four groups since 2001 to earn three top 10 singles in a row from a debut country album.

The event features live music, kids activities, vendors, a bags tournament, a cruise-in and barbecue.

Entry forms and rules for the barbecue contest will be available soon. Music will start at 5 p.m. General admission for the concert is free and tickets for the party pit are on sale now.

Party pit tickets and event details can be found at paxtonswineNdine.com.

