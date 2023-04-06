PAXTON — The Paxton Chamber of Commerce will host the Paxton Swine 'N Dine BBQ Contest & Festival on Sept. 16.
Headlining the downtown Paxton event will be the country music platinum-selling band of brothers Parmalee, with opener Frank Ray. Silver Lake, a local favorite, will also be opening the stage.
Parmalee is one of only four groups since 2001 to earn three top 10 singles in a row from a debut country album.
The event features live music, kids activities, vendors, a bags tournament, a cruise-in and barbecue.
Entry forms and rules for the barbecue contest will be available soon. Music will start at 5 p.m. General admission for the concert is free and tickets for the party pit are on sale now.
Party pit tickets and event details can be found at paxtonswineNdine.com.
And the winners are: Photos from the Leaders of Distinction awards
Cat Woods, Colleen Kannaday
Grace Nichols, Nate Hinch
Jennifer Rusk, Barbara Little, Joyce Rusk
Ann Aubry, Nat Heron, Kate Browne
Marcia Basolo, Sue Henrichs, Cathy Holbrook
Shelly Pregler, Laura Hughs, Patti Penn
Pam Deaton, Kirsten Evans
B.J. Wilkin, Kathy and Bill Yoder
Dan Adams, Cheryl Magnuson with photobomber Charlie Moore
Denise Fertig, Emily Holle, Ruth Kombe
Polka Dot Twins: Cat Woods, Jonell Kehias
Joe Palma, Laura O’Connor
Steve and Shannon Hart, Jill Zmuda
Scott Kinzy, ISU President Terri Goss Kinzy, Brandon Thornton
Tony and Stephanie Morstatter
Miles, Liz, Joe and Luna Palma
Shannon Gerwick, Mary Bennett-Henrichs
Holiday Spectacular family
Laura O’Connor, Kathy Yoder, Melissa Isenburg
Julie Emig, IWU President Georgia Nugent
IWU President Georgia Nugent, Heartland Community College President Keith Cornille
Samantha Morehead, Jeremy Daniel
Sue Henrichs, Marcia Basolo, Grace Irvin, Donna Anhalt, Cathy Holbrook
Andy Shirk, Dan Adams, Cheryl Magnuson
Justin Strader congratulating Jenna Hart, winner of the Liz Larson award
Julie Dobski, Liz and Joe Palma
Bob Dobski, Betty Garcia Patino, Julie Dobski
Bob Dobski, Liz Palma, Betty Garcia Patino, Julie Dobski
Liz Palma, Betty Garcia Patino
Paul and Jackie Leahey, Cat Woods
Julie Kubsch, Aggie Hedin
