NORMAL — NTL Productions has announced four shows coming this summer and fall to the Corn Crib stadium, 1000 W. Raab Road in Normal.

Country singer Uncle Kracker will kick off the Concerts at the Crib series on Thursday, Aug. 24. He will be followed by Jump! America's Van Halen Experience and the Strutter KISS Tribute Band on Friday, Aug. 25; the Tennessee Whiskey Chris Stapleton Tribute and the Ultimate Eric Church Experience on Friday, Sept. 8; and Fool House: The Ultimate '90s Dance Party on Friday, Sept. 22.

Tickets go on sale at 2 p.m. Thursday, May 25.

More shows will be announced at a later date, NTL said in its Facebook post naming the first four concerts.

