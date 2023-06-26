NORMAL — Illinois State University’s Wonsook Kim College of Fine Arts and School of Music will host Concerts on the Quad every Monday throughout July.

Shows will start at 7 p.m. each week in front of ISU’s Cook Hall.

The summer concert series is set to begin with a performance from the Twin Cities Brass Quintet, a group that offers audiences a variety of musical sounds ranging from classical to modern pop, on July 3.

The indie-pop “three-piece queer girl group” emily the band, which is based in Peoria, will play on July 10, followed by Minneapolis-based folk group Good Morning Bedlam on July 17.

All concerts are free and open to the public. Attendees are encouraged to bring lawn chairs or blankets for seating.

Location changes will be posted to the event’s Facebook page at facebook.com/ISUCOTQ. For more information, visit news.illinoisstate.edu/2023/06/concerts-on-the-quad-2023/.

