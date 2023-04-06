STREATOR — A benefit "sampler" concert for the Poco a Poco Festival will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, April 29, at Park Presbyterian Church, 201 N. Vermillion St., Streator.
All proceeds will go toward the cost of running the annual festival, which provides several free concerts for the community and training for high school students.
The event will feature three "mini concerts," including "The Porch Trio," featuring woodwinds, followed by cello music and ending with a vocal performance. There will also be displays of art to view and desserts to sample.
The fundraiser is expected to last about 90 minutes.
Performers include Sarah Reckmeyer, clarinet; Donna Martin, flute; and Terri McTaggart, bassoon, who all comprise The Porch Trio. Ched Lord-Remmert will play cello and piano. Kate Tombaugh and Bob Mangialardi will be the vocalists. Kathy Tombaugh will also be on piano.
Artwork by Christine Bennett-Weber and quilts crafted by the Morning Star quilt group will be on display.
Tickets are $100 and must be purchased or reserved in advance at info@pocoapoco.org or 309-830-6103.
The number of attendees will be limited to the first 30 pre-purchased tickets in order to ensure a more intimate setting.
