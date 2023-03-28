BLOOMINGTON — Country star Charley Crockett is returning to Bloomington this summer, bringing his newest tour back to The Castle Theatre.

Tickets are on sale for Crockett's Aug. 15 show, available at thecastletheatre.com.

Known for his 2022 album "The Man From Waco" and single "I'm Just a Clown" from the same album, Crockett synthesizes country, blues, soul, Cajun, R&B and other aspects of American Roots music, according the Castle's announcement.

Since Crockett's last show at The Castle in 2022, he has spent 10 weeks at No. 1 on the Americana Albums chart, has reached over 18 million streams and was No. 2 on Rolling Stone's Best Country and Americana Albums of 2022 for "The Man From Waco."

