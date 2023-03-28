Known for his 2022 album "The Man From Waco" and single "I'm Just a Clown" from the same album, Crockett synthesizes country, blues, soul, Cajun, R&B and other aspects of American Roots music, according the Castle's announcement.
Since Crockett's last show at The Castle in 2022, he has spent 10 weeks at No. 1 on the Americana Albums chart, has reached over 18 million streams and was No. 2 on Rolling Stone's Best Country and Americana Albums of 2022 for "The Man From Waco."
Welcome to the Neuroverse: Photos from the 11th annual Mix Fuze Evolve fundraiser
BCAI Executive Director Angelique Racki with Safiri
BCAI Dancers performing to NF’s Intro III
A’zion Zinnermon watches EJ Allen on stage
Zarek and Anahi Hughes, Dawson PG
Undra and Nathan Uphoff
Mojo
Mojo
BCAI Executive Director Angelique Racki holding Safiri
Billie Jean Hill
Undra Uphoff, Karli Johnson with Creative Healing Expressive Arts Center
Karli Johnson, Laura Tepen
Angelique Racki
Del Saam, Edwin Sargent
Karla Doepke, Nicole Moore
Briante and A’zion Zinnermon
Stacy, Vivian, Adrian and Pierce Barr
Gaby and Mya Garcia
EJ Allen
EJ Allen
Lisa Thomas, Kim Burgess
Josiah Julien
Yaz Hamilton
Lots of interactive activities
Marie McGough, Lincoln McLock
Having fun creating art
Charlotte Alvarez holding Victoria
Cathleen Hays, Diamond Stewart
Jeffrey Walls
Marissa Innocenzi, Joey Hatch
BCAI Dancers
