NORMAL — The Normal Corn Crib, 1000 W. Raab Road, announced Thursday the addition of two more shows this fall.
The first show will feature country singer Casey Donahew on Saturday, Sept. 9.
The second show will be a Taylor Swift Dance Party with DJ and "Bachelor of Paradise" alum Kenny Braasch and DJ Real CO on Saturday, Sept. 16.
Tickets for both events will go on sale Friday, June 23.
