NORMAL — The Normal Corn Crib, 1000 W. Raab Road, announced Thursday the addition of four more shows this fall.

The first show will feature country singer Casey Donahew on Saturday, Sept. 9.

The second show will be a Taylor Swift Dance Party with DJ and "Bachelor of Paradise" alum Kenny Braasch and DJ Real CO on Saturday, Sept. 16.

Dead Night at Diamond featuring Terrapin Flyer and Sunshine Daydream will also join the Concerts at the Crib series on Friday, Aug. 18.

Styler in Stereo will also perform on Friday, Sept. 15.

Tickets for all four shows will go on sale Friday, June 23.

