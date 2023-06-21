NORMAL — Country singer Brett Young will perform at Illinois State University's Braden Auditorium on Thursday, Sept. 28.
Young has seven No. 1 singles and more than 5.5 billion streams. He was named the country songwriter-artist of the year in 2018.
Tickets for the 7 p.m. show will be on sale for students starting from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday, June 22 at the Braden Box Office, located in the Bone Student Center at 200 N. University St.
Students must purchase their tickets at the box office with a valid student ID and can purchase a maximum of eight tickets per transaction.
Tickets go on sale for the general public at 10 a.m. Friday, June 23 at the box office or via Ticketmaster. Tickets will range from $36 to $66.
The concert is sponsored by ISU's Event Management, Dining, and Hospitality department.
Contact EMDH@IllinoisState.edu for more information.
Contact Olivia Jacobs at 309-820-3352. Follow Olivia on Twitter: @olivia___jacobs
