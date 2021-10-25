 Skip to main content
Brantley Gilbert, Chase Rice to play in Bloomington

BLOOMINGTON — Musicians Brantley Gilbert and Chase Rice will play the festival Tailgate N’ Tallboys in Bloomington on June 18, organizers said Monday. 

The event is at the Interstate Center. 

Rice is known for his song "Eyes on You" in 2019. 

Gilbert won the Academy of Country Music New Male Artist award in 2013.

Organizers last week announced country artists Morgan Wallen and Hardy would be playing at the festival on June 17.

