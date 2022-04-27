Watch now: Bloomington hip-hop artist V8 Fast Change revving up multi-genre music fest

BLOOMINGTON — Dominique Stevenson has big dreams for his hometown music scene in Bloomington.

On Friday, he's taking the first step toward making those dreams come true by holding his first "Midwest Madness Music Festival." Eleven acts are all charged up for a vibrantly energetic evening at nightshop, 517 N. Main St, Bloomington, with a heavy-hitting lineup of both local and touring artists of numerous music styles.

Bagging their best bars and silky-smooth hip-hop tracks are touring artists Chicago Rapper Taco, Mickey Factz and Truly Dewy. As for Bloomington’s own, Nick "Maestro" Jones will own the stage with Stevenson, who performs under the stage name V8 Vast Change.

Additionally, Redd Cross will be delivering Christian hip-hop from the Quincy area.

Fans of soul, jazz and rhythm and blues can rejoice to the stylings of Soultru, swinging sweet licks out of the Quad Cities; Chicago songbird Mara Love, packing backup singer credits for Barbara Streisand; local jazz trio Yea Big; and Normal favorite Adrian Mendez, returning to the nightshop after performing for WGLT’s Satellite Summer Concert Series last August.

Bands rolling out from the Twin Cities include the professional wedding entertainers and party rockers Style In Stereo, plus the all-gas-no-breaks punk rockers of Dirty Rotten Revenge. Touring in is the punk-inspired rock band The Run Around. There's also R&B and dance music by Azziz.

Stevenson said “first and foremost" he’s a dreamer, and his record label, Dreamington, calls back back to his Twin Cities hometown.

He told The Pantagraph that Midwest Madness’ main goal is to unite the community “through the common interests of music.” He said that means breaking down the barriers that separate people, whether financial or residential.

Stevenson said he wants to bring out both the west side and the Twin Cities’ more affluent crowds so they can let their hair down, too. He added there’s almost an unspoken divide between Bloomington and Normal — but small favors like Make Music Normal sharing his festival help bridge that gap.

That’s also part of why the festival includes multiple genres. Stevenson said he’s hoping for moments from people who might say: “I came to see Mickey Factz rap, but man, that punk show was fun.”

The end result he envisions is a blending of all parts of the community into one single event that also builds Bloomington-Normal into a music destination, so people don't have to travel to Chicago.

Stevenson knows a thing or two about community organizing. He said “me and my brothers did a lot in 2020” and started the Next Gen Initiative, which holds marches and forums on local politics.

As V8 Vast Change, he’s spat bars about teaching the next generation how to manage their time and money, and pass that on to the next. And, in "The Trentonian," he recounts the story of a young woman left dead in the streets. Stevenson's wife had gone to school with the woman, and the song took on the name of the local paper.

“These are stories you read every day in the paper,” said Stevenson.

Listen close enough to "Believe in Yourself,” and you can feel the hope his hip-hop expresses for yourself. Then in "Angels," Stevenson lays out a solid lesson from his mother: “If you gotta stand alone, stand and be strong.”

He’s opened for big-timers like Nelly in Mount Carroll. To get where he is today took Stevenson a nonstop grind.

He said when he started getting shows together around 10 years ago, “nobody would book hip-hop — in Bloomington, especially.”

Stevenson said there are a lot of negative connotations tacked on to hip-hop music that have made venues hang up on him.

“I can't prove that my style is different and has a different crowd or whatever if I can't even get in the door,” he said.

He said he had to start booking shows on his own and constantly travel to Chicago between jobs. Raised in a gospel-heavy home, V8 took up early stages found at area churches.

Stevenson is working to overcome bad stereotypes, which he said are formed by people not having access to each other.

“I've always wanted my music to impact the world in a positive way,” he said, adding that includes helping people think differently and critically, but also have a good time.

Within his genre, top influences of his include Jay Cole and Kendrick Lamar. Outside, there's Stevie Wonder, Michael Jackson, Ray Charles and Aretha Franklin.

He’s already taken a page out of Chance the Rapper's book. This week's festival is donating a portion of proceeds to the Normal Community West High School Promise Council.

Stevenson said a lot of new artists don’t understand how much you have to work for free if you’re the first to break ground in trying to change a culture.

“You got to work like three times as hard,” he said, “just to get a little bit in.

“You can't demand the respect, you got to swallow your pride until somebody notices that. You just got to work for everything, starting out.”

